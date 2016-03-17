Utah Scientific Joins AIMS in Support of Smooth Transition to IP in the Broadcast Industry

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 17, 2016 -- Utah Scientific today announced that it has joined the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), an independent industry trade association with a mandate to bring IP solutions to the market that will offer complete interoperability, are based on open standards, and integrate seamlessly into media workflow environments while fostering industry innovation and efficiency. The group's efforts are focused on promoting the adoption, standardization, development, and refinement of open protocols for media over IP.

"Utah Scientific has been working to support IP in the industry for a number of years already, releasing the industry's first IP switch designed specifically for the demands of broadcast back in 2007," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO, Utah Scientific. "And as a company that's been serving the industry for 40 years, we know the problems that customers can encounter when we as manufacturers don't embrace standards and work together toward interoperability in the transition to the next technology. We support the work of the AIMS organization and look forward to participating in the decisions that will shape the future of IP in broadcast."

At the 2016 NAB Show, Utah Scientific will introduce the latest in its IP initiatives: a new family of IP gateway input and output cards that provide two-way conversion of SDI video signals and SMPTE-2022 signals over a 10G Ethernet connection. The new gateway cards are designed to address broadcast customers' requirements as they continue to migrate away from baseband SDI signals and to all-IP-based operations. The new cards work with all UTAH-400 Series 2 enterprise routers and also plug directly into a stand-alone 2-RU utility chassis. As with all Utah Scientific products, the new offerings are covered by a 10-year warranty and no-fee customer support.

# # #

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

Share it On Twitter: Utah Scientific Joins AIMS in Support of Smooth Transition to IP in the Broadcast Industry - http://goo.gl/yJlBKB

Visit Utah Scientific at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth N4524

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/UtahScientific/UtahScientific_AIMS-Logo.jpg

Photo Caption: AIMS Logo

Follow Utah Scientific:

https://www.facebook.com/utahscientific/

https://twitter.com/UtahSci

https://www.linkedin.com/company/utah-scientific