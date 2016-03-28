Utah Scientific Introduces the UTAH-400 IP Gateway to Streamline Broadcasters' Migration to IP Operations

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 28, 2016 -- Utah Scientific today introduced the UTAH-400 IP Gateway, a new family of IP gateway input and output cards that provide two-way conversion of SDI video signals and SMPTE-2022 signals over a 10G Ethernet connection. For use with all UTAH-400 Series 2 enterprise routers or with a stand-alone 2-RU utility chassis, the new gateway cards are designed to address broadcast customers' requirements as they continue to migrate away from baseband SDI signals and to all-IP-based operations.

"At Utah Scientific we are committed to supporting our customers through every technology transition, especially those that are fundamental to core operations. The current trend of migrating away from baseband SDI signals and to all-IP-based operations offers compelling benefits -- such as lowering OPEX through the use of standard off-the-shelf technologies," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO, Utah Scientific. "At the same time, legacy SDI video devices will be a component in broadcast switching infrastructures for years to come. The new IP gateway cards help to bridge the gap between traditional SDI and IP signal processing. They are the latest Utah Scientific products to support customers as they make a gradual yet inevitable transition to an IP-based infrastructure."

Controlled by Utah Scientific's Ucontrol software layer, the new IP gateway cards provide a granular way to add IP devices, 12 signals at a time, to an existing SDI switching infrastructure. With Ucontrol controlling the SDI gateway devices and the IP fabric, legacy SDI video devices can be utilized as if they were native IP. The result is a hybrid environment that facilitates conversion of video signals between SDI and SMPTE-2022, preserving users' current investment in legacy SDI equipment while enabling them to begin seamlessly integrating newer IP-based video devices.

The new IP gateway input and output cards are now available and shipping. More information about the full Utah Scientific product family is available at www.utahscientific.com.

