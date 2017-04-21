Utah Scientific Highlights New Technology in the NAB IP Showcase

SALT LAKE CITY -- April 19, 2017 -- Utah Scientific will be showing the latest developments in its UTAH 400 Series IP product line at the NAB IP Showcase, booth N4824, sponsored by AIMS, SMPTE, VSF, AMWA, AES, MNA, EBU, and IABM highlighting the new SMPTE 2110 and SMPTE 2022-6/7 standards.



"We are delighted to be showing our newest technologies at the IP Showcase in the North Hall," said Scott Barella, CTO and VP of Engineering at Utah Scientific Inc. "With the new SMPTE 2110 standard evolving and the more mature 2022-7 standard, we are well on our way to leading users into a hybrid world where IP and SDI will be working side by side for years to come. These new products illustrate our intention to deliver on what the market needs now and in the future."



The Utah Scientific 400 Series IP products will demonstrate core interoperability with over 50 members at the NAB IP Showcase located in the North Hall of the LVCC, booth N4824. Attendees can also see this hybrid SDI and IP environment at work in the Utah Scientific booth at N4506.



More information about Utah Scientific is available at www.utahscientific.com.



# # #



About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/UtahScientific/Utah-Scientific-Circle.png

Photo Caption: IP Hybrid Routing Concept



Visit Utah Scientific at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth N4506



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@UtahSci%20Highlights%20New%20Tec...@NABShow



Follow Utah Scientific:

https://www.facebook.com/utahscientific/

https://twitter.com/UtahSci

https://www.linkedin.com/company/utah-scientific