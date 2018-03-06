Utah Scientific Demonstrates Axon’s IP and UHD Solutions At NAB

Utah Scientific, worldwide leader in routing and switchers, will showcase 4K and Ethernet infrastructure solutions from Axon Digital Design at NAB (SL6324). As the US distributor for a range of Axon products and production tools, the team will demonstrate tight integration between Axon, Utah and other broadcast manufacturers.



Cerebrum Control & Monitoring

A key part of any broadcast infrastructure either broadband, IP or a mix is control and monitoring, and here Axon has the ideal solution in the shape of its highly-advanced Cerebrum control and monitoring system. Cerebrum is becoming the choice for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. The team will demonstrate Cerebrum’s integration with Utah’s S2022 IP router, which delivers SDI (including UHD) and S2022 content, in compliance with the AIMS roadmap for the transition to IP operations.



SynView Multiviewer

Leading this line-up is Axon’s new SynView Multiviewer solution, which has been enthusiastically received by US broadcasters. Capable of handling both 4K and any IP video format, SynView is ideal for a wide range of applications and from small to extremely large monitoring walls. In line with Axon’s strategy to remain format-agnostic, customer-focused and pragmatic, SynView is ready for the future because it can support whatever video transport mechanism the industry chooses to adopt.



Two basic models are available, each in two versions (SDI I/O or Ethernet I/O). These versions can be mixed and matched to build a hybrid multiviewer with up to hundreds of inputs and eight 1080p heads (on SDI) or two heads with UHD resolution. The system can scale, position, de-embed, overlay and process 8 video channels.



Interoperability demos with AIMS and Arista

Visitors to NAB will also be able to see Axon’s portfolio as part of industry body and partner IP interoperability showcases. Arista Networks will demonstrate Axon’s IP signal processing, multiview and control & monitoring solutions on their booth SL12105. The SynView multiviewer, IP bridge (NIO440) and Cerebrum control & monitoring will be featured in the AIMS IP interoperability demonstration (booth C12634).



For more information about Axon's product range, please visit Utah Scientific at NAB 2018 booth SL6324 or visit www.axon.tv



About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.