Utah Scientific CTO Scott Barella to Present at 2017 NAB Show's BEITC on April 25

SALT LAKE CITY -- April 6, 2017 -- Scott Barella, chief technology officer at Utah Scientific, will present his paper "Navigating Islands in a Hybrid IP and SDI Environment" at the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference (BEITC) on Tuesday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m. in room N258 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The BEITC is part of the Technology Series of programs for the 2017 NAB Show.



"While all the talk lately has been about newer video and audio signals over 10-Gbps Ethernet, the reality is that older SDI plant infrastructures aren't going away soon," Barella said. "One approach for media operations is to create hybrid IP islands that can carry bidirectional signals together with many HD/3G signals, including sync, alongside the unidirectional and nearly bulletproof SDI signals."



He added, "As the new SMPTE 2110 suite nears completion and companies bring new IP devices to the market, the question is what these hybrid islands will look like. While we were able to leverage coaxial cable for past transitions from analog to digital and SD to HD, the IP transition will give us 10-Gbps multimodal fiber cable."



The presentation will describe the details of the new SMPTE 2110 signal and point out some examples of hybrid islands that are beginning to emerge.



Barella's presentation is listed under the key topic "The Move to IP" as part of the BEITC's "IT Boot Camp" track. Scheduled for April 22-27, the BEITC offers technical presentations considering pressing issues facing today's media professionals, including the ongoing transition to IT- and IP-based systems.



