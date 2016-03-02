Utah Scientific at CABSAT 2016

CABSAT 2016

Utah Scientific Product Preview

On CVE Stand ZJ2-42

UTAH-400 Series 2 Video Routers

Utah Scientific's flagship routers, the UTAH-400 Series 2, are designed to provide a single platform for all signal formats, including the growing IP network-based environments, giving broadcasters the ideal tool for navigating to hybrid IP environments. The routers' hybrid architecture provides a complete system solution for even the most complex signal-management requirements. Utah Scientific has introduced a family of modules with the latest advances in technology that greatly simplify system design by incorporating functionality into the router that otherwise would require the addition of external equipment.

At CABSAT 2016, Utah Scientific will feature the UTAH-400/72s2 SDI video router, the smallest member of the UTAH-400 Series 2 family. At only 4 RU, this frame supports matrix sizes up to 72 x 72. A unique advantage of this frame is that it can accept option crosspoint card configurations that allow nonsquare matrix sizes from 12 x 132 by 132 x 12. The UTAH-400/72s2 frame has dual internal power supplies that feed power at 48 VDC to all of the internal card positions.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Utah/UTAH_400-Series-2-Hybrid-Router.png

Photo Caption: UTAH-400 Series 2 Hybrid Video Router

Company Quote:

"Sharing our stand with CVE Middle East at CABSAT gives us an opportunity to meet with our customers and partners in the Middle Eastern, African, and South Asian markets. We look forward to introducing our new routing products to this audience and strengthening our relationships in the region."

-- Randy Rose, International Sales Manager, EMEA, Utah Scientific

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

Share it on Twitter: Utah Scientific Products at CABSAT 2016 - http://goo.gl/4ftWVR

Follow Utah Scientific:

https://www.facebook.com/utahscientific/

https://twitter.com/UtahSci

https://www.linkedin.com/company/utah-scientific