Utah Scientific Announces New Extended Warranty Program

SALT LAKE CITY -- Feb. 2, 2017 -- Utah Scientific today announced the launch of an all-new extended warranty program to supplement its industry-leading 10-year warranty. Now, new and existing customers will be able to extend the warranty to ensure facility uptime and business continuity.

"Over the past 40 years, we have protected Utah Scientific products and our customers not only with world-class technical support, but also with an automatic 10-year warranty -- virtually unheard of in the industry," said Tom Harmon, president, Utah Scientific. "As a testament to the long life of our systems, several customers have requested the ability to extend their coverage beyond the standard 10 years. In response, we're announcing three new options for extended support services."

Available to customers whose initial warranties are due to expire, the three new extended warranty options include:

* Basic Extended Warranty, covering return and repair or replacement of defective products and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (U.S. Mountain Standard Time) customer support, Monday through Friday. Customers may purchase either the one-year option or the three-year option.

* Enhanced Extended Warranty, with advanced replacements and 24/7 customer support. One-year and three-year options available.

* Valued Customer Buyback. With this option, customers may receive credit towards the purchase of a new system with updated technology and a new 10-year warranty. Customers may contact their Utah Scientific sales representatives for more information about new system pricing and the buyback value of the legacy system.

"Our customers are the reason for Utah Scientific's success," Harmon said. "The new support options are just the latest example of our commitment to providing exceptional products and outstanding support to ensure that our customers receive the best-possible experience with Utah Scientific."

Customers can get pricing for the extended warranties from their regional sales managers. More information about Utah Scientific is available at www.utahscientific.com.

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

