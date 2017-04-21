USA Swimming Centralizes Content and Licensing on Wazee Digital Core

DENVER -- April 18, 2017 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced that USA Swimming is using Wazee Digital Core as a central content repository and licensing portal. The governing body's engagement with Wazee Digital makes its content management process more efficient, simplifies licensing, and streamlines fulfillment of content requests for better monetization.



"Wazee Digital has a great reputation for managing high-quality content for some of the strongest sports leagues in the world. We wanted to go with the most forward-thinking, accessible, and adaptable service for our organization and partners. Through Core, Wazee Digital is leading the charge in terms of digitizing sports content," said Nailah Ellis Timberlake, manager of USA Swimming Productions. "In a sports organization with as many partners, sponsors, and events as USA Swimming has, it is definitely a challenge to coordinate who needs what media, when, and where, let alone to monetize the exchange. Core was just the time-saving solution we were looking for."



Core is Wazee Digital's enterprise software-as-a-service asset management platform built specifically for the cloud. USA Swimming uses Core to store and manage its vast library of content in the cloud. At the same time, the organization uses Wazee Digital licensing services to copyright all race videos, team footage, and other promotional materials it creates. Then, by providing credentialed access to Core, USA Swimming gives media outlets and sponsors a central access point through which to browse and purchase USA Swimming footage to use in their promotional projects. The result is that promotion becomes easier for people on both sides of the exchange.



"USA Swimming is among the sports world's high-level national governing bodies, for which content is a key part of the strategy to connect with partners and create new revenue streams," said Mike Arthur, vice president of sports and live events for Wazee Digital. "USA Swimming's Core deployment is a great demonstration of Wazee Digital's expertise in the national governing bodies space, and of Core's ability to centralize access, licensing, and monetization for sports organizations of all kinds."



