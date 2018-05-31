Upliftv’s Cinema Saturdays to Feature Five Inspiring Movie Premieres on June

West Palm Beach, FL – May 31, 2018 – Upliftv, the network that showcases inspirational movies, captivating series and powerful documentaries, as well as a variety of TV ministries, will feature, throughout the month of June, the network premiere of a highly-entertaining, captivating and thought-provoking movie every Saturday at 7 p.m. EST as part of Cinema Saturdays, the network’s faith-based movie block presented by Parables.

“We firmly believe in our mission to offer even more wholesome content to families across America,” stated Bob Higley, CEO of Upliftv. “Our Upliftv’s one-of-a-kind lineup of ministries and movies seeks to preach the good news of the Gospel while portraying truly-inspiring stories.”

The faith-based movies premiering this month on Cine Saturdays are: Standing Firm (6/2/2018), Deceived (6/9/2018), The Prophet's Son (6/16/2018), Trailer Made (6/23/2018), Two Steps from Hope (6/30/2018).

Standing Firm

6/2/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Kyle Prohaska

Cast: Rob Reisman, Eric Stevenson

Synopsis: After the death of his wife, reluctant churchgoer Dave Corwin finds his life in pieces. While his bitterness with God grows, so does strife with his son Steven, the only Christian remaining at home. With his faith unwelcome, and anger pushing them apart, Steven seeks advice and prayer from others around him.

Deceived

6/9/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: André van Heerden

Cast: Judd Nelson, Michelle Nolden

Synopsis: A remote space observatory confirms an extraterrestrial signal. However, they soon discover that the signal brings out the worst in all those who hear it. Before long, a trail of envy, lust, greed, anger and murder takes over. Will the struggle to harness the signal's power destroy them all? There is only one way out, but even if they can see it, will they believe it?

The Prophet's Son

6/16/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Paul McLean

Cast: Josiah David Warren, Alexandra Harris

Synopsis: Abel is an internationally known musician, and one of the sons of a respected pastor. Juliet is a published author who is secretly in love with Abel and is quietly waiting on God to reveal his plan. Their lives intertwine as one of Juliet’s brother loses his life trying to prevent a school shooting. A film with a powerful message of love, self-sacrifice, hope and unity.

Trailer Made

6/23/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Jacobus Kriel

Cast: Tyler Pongratz, Merle Shenk

Synopsis: To reconnect with his estranged son, Peter a struggling screenwriter, brings his young boy Daniel along on his latest research expedition. But after their luggage is lost, leaving them with no money, the down-and-out pair is forced to seek refuge in an old trailer. To help his father, Daniel, embarks on an imaginative journey to find the ultimate story, realizing that the true meaning of life is found in spending time with those you love.

Two Steps from Hope

6/30/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: George A. Johnson

Cast: Sharon Nelson, Matt Moore

Synopsis: Jamie, a typical teenage girl, is about to have her world turned upside down. Family tragedy makes her parents’ divorce an impending reality as Jamie struggles to find her way through her guilt. An honest look at an adolescent’s life in the middle of difficult family situation and how her relationship with God helps her cope with her parents’ divorce.

Upliftv is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications and Hotwire Communications.

