Upliftv Will Air The Supernatural Now, A TV Ministry Led by the Apostle Guillermo Maldonado

West Palm Beach, FL – April 4, 2017 – Upliftv, the faith-based network that offers more inspirational movies and documentaries than any other faith channel and includes a variety of ministries and TV series, announced the network premiere of The Supernatural Now, a TV ministry committed to proclaiming the supernatural power of God and the teachings of Christianity.

Every Sunday at 2 p.m. EST, The Supernatural Now professes and preaches the good news of the gospel, hoping to spread the word of God worldwide and evangelize the poor in spirit, the sick and the brokenhearted. Led by the internationally known and highly respected Christian Pastor – Apostle Guillermo Maldonado and his wife – Prophet Ana Maldonado, The Supernatural Now aims to develop strong leaders for the kingdom of God, transforming their body, soul and spirit.

“We are excited to offer The Supernatural Now as part of our one-of-a-kind lineup of ministries and movies; Apostle Guillermo Maldonado and Prophet Ana Maldonado have dedicated themselves to proclaiming the word of God”, stated Bob Higley, CEO of Upliftv. “Their faith and commitment is reflected in their work, especially in the enthusiasm with which they carry out their mission”.

Apostle Guillermo Maldonado has dedicated his life to establishing the kingdom of God throughout the world. He has authored over 50 Christian books and manuals, many of which have been translated into Spanish, English, Portuguese, Italian and French. His program The Supernatural Now transcends the physical boundaries of the church reaching individuals of all ages, races, and cultures.

The Supernatural Now is the official TV program of the King Jesus International Ministry, a Christian ministry founded by Apostle Guillermo Maldonado and Prophet Ana Maldonado. In 2016, the King Jesus International Ministry was named by Outreach Magazine as one of the fastest-growing multicultural churches in the United States.

Upliftv is currently available in 20 million US households on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Frontier Communications and Hotwire Communications.

For more information onUpliftv’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit upliftv.com.