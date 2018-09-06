Upliftv unveils a great selection of drama movies in September

Upliftv, the network that showcases inspirational movies, captivating series, and powerful documentaries, as well as a variety of TV ministries, announced the network premiere of four thought-provoking and empowering films airing every Saturday at 7 p.m. EST on Cinema Saturdays, the network’s faith-based movie block presented by Parables.

“Since its inception, Cinema Saturdays has continuously featured a curated selection of truly-inspiring and highly-entertaining movies that preach, in one way or another, the good news of the Gospel, stated Bob Higley, CEO of Upliftv. “We feel extremely proud of our movie lineup, which is why we are committing to adding even more movie premieres that teach and proclaim the Christian way of life.”

Summaries:

Charlie

9/8/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Deborah Kay

Cast: Jenn Gotzon, Jonathan Von

Synopsis: Hoping to escape their family problems, Abby and Monet ran away from home only to find that things weren’t going to be as easy as they thought. Lucky for them, they were accompanied by Charlie, Monet's guardian angel, who guided and protected them throughout the way.

Common Chord

9/15/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Deric Olsen

Cast: Jason Cermak, Pete Seadon

Synopsis: After the tragic death of his girlfriend, Kyle Foster struggles to accept the responsibility of being a father his young daughter. Amidst pressure from his family, he takes on a difficult journey of redemption, commitment, and forgiveness as he discovers what is truly the most important in life.

My Mother's Future Husband

9/22/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: George Erschbamer

Cast: Lea Thompson, Matreya Fedor

Synopsis: After bumping in with a boy and feeling butterflies in the stomach, Headley, a small-town teenage girl, hatches a master plan to fix her widowed mom up with a guy (or three) just to have some time away from their mother-daughter BFF time.

Slow Fade

9/29/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Ryan Anstett

Cast: James Pendleton, Katherine M. O'Neill

Synopsis: Thomas is a rebellious young man whose life has sunken deep into self-destructive behavior. When his lifestyle begins to damage his relationships with his mom and girlfriend, he loses control, but not before meeting an unlikely mentor who shows Thomas a new path to making the right choices.

Upliftv is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications and Hotwire Communications.

For more information on Upliftv, please visit upliftv.com.