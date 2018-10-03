Upliftv to Feature Four Inspiring Premieres as Part of Cinema Saturdays

West Palm Beach, FL – October 3, 2018 – Upliftv, the network that showcases inspirational movies, captivating series and powerful documentaries, as well as a variety of TV ministries, unveiled today four thought-provoking and empowering films premiering this month every Saturday at 7 p.m. EST on Cinema Saturdays, the network’s faith-based movie block presented by Parables.

“This month, we continue our efforts to feature a carefully curated selection of truly inspiring and highly entertaining films,” said Bob Higley, CEO of Upliftv. “Our one-of-a-kind lineup of ministries and motivational movies, along with our partnership with Parables, offers us the opportunity to preach the good news of the Gospel through powerful stories that resonate with millions of families across America.”

Summaries:

The Broken Road

10/6/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Eric S Filson

Cast: Jascha Updike, Jeremy N Fisher, Kathryn Reinhardt

Synopsis: His orphaned childhood and the death of his brother has left Miles with no sense of direction. On the road to Colorado to spread his brother's ashes, he picks up a hitchhiker who implicates him in a crime, turning him into a fugitive. Upon reading his brother's journal, he learns about his brother’s relationship with God and rediscovers the faith they once shared.

Roadmap Genesis

10/13/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Nolan Lebovitz

Cast: Bradley Shavit Artson, Sharon Brous, Alan M Dershowitz

Synopsis: A documentary that makes the case that the Book of Genesis is a roadmap containing guideposts on how to live a productive, fruitful, and fulfilling life that will help our society lift itself out of its current decline and return it to prosperity, promise, and accomplishment.

Guided by the Word

10/20/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Tom Whitus

Cast: John Lina, Nathan Todaro, Michael A Delia

Synopsis: It starts with a broken relationship between an adopted daughter and her parents. On her death bed, Abigail asks her husband Steven to find their estranged daughter, forgive her and ask her forgiveness. On his journey to fulfill that wish, he meets a mysterious hitchhiker who may very well hold the secret of the journey's end.

Flowers for Fannie

10/27/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Sharon Wilharm

Cast: Patricia Binkley, Brittany Herd, Patti Nicole Wheeler

Synopsis: Fannie locked up her heart when her husband was killed. Now she realizes that she has no one to with flowers. After several failed attempts to hire someone for the job, Fannie finds herself under the care of Louise, a young woman nothing like Fannie. Will Fannie accept love from her or continue the lonely life she's sustained all these years.

Upliftv is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications, and Hotwire Communications.

For more information on Upliftv, please visit upliftv.com.

