Upliftv Presents Stories With Valuable Christian Experiences Every Saturday

West Palm Beach, FL – October 30, 2018 – Upliftv, the network that showcases inspirational movies, series and documentaries, as well as a variety of TV ministries, unveiled November’s selection of thought-provoking films for Cinema Saturdays, the faith-based movie block presented by Parables. “As part of Upliftv’s unique selection of ministries and movies, every Saturday at 7 p.m. EST Cinema Saturdays will feature a carefully curated selection of films that preach and proclaim the Christian way of life,” said Bob Higley, CEO of Upliftv.

Sidewalk Singer

11/3/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Jeff Thomas

Cast: Alan Maki, Jason Carter

Synopsis: Kris Kivi lost his family to a tragic accident and his job to the recession. To survive, he is forced to play his guitar on the streets for donations, and to make matters worse, Kris must overcome constant harassment as well as prejudice from members of a local church.

Chasing the Star

11/10/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Bret Miller

Cast: Garry Nation, Randy Spence

Synopsis: Following a sign from the cosmos, three Magi priests from different regions of the world set off on a dangerous quest in search of the prophecy. But news of the newborn reaches the ears of evil, who will stop at nothing to destroy the Magi, and the baby boy they hold dear.

Born to Win

11/17/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Frans Cronjé

Cast: Annalize Adams, Nadia Beukes

Synopsis: A true story of how God turns the hurt, frustration and emptiness of a man into hope, faith and victory to inspire many to be the winners they were born to be.

Andy’s Rainbow

11/24/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Adam Dufour

Cast: Shelby Taylor Mullins, Jacob Dufour

Synopsis: While doing community service at a special needs home, a rebellious teenage girl develops an unlikely friendship with a young mentally handicapped man whose profoundly simple insights on life, death, and God soften her heart and help her look at life with new-found optimism.

Owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., Upliftv is available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications and Hotwire Communications. Learn more at upliftv.com.

