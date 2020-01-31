Upliftv Presents Stories Surrounded by Love and Meaning on February

West Palm Beach, FL – January 27, 2020 – The Upliftv February premieres are refreshingly simple and straightforward tales about characters that recognize the value to live experiences surrounded by love and meaning. Upliftv distinguishes itself as the one-stop-hub for spiritual refreshment with the best in Christian movies, series, documentaries and teachings.

The following films are presented as part of Cinemas Saturdays by Parables OTT streaming network.

Finding Home

2/01 – 7:00 p.m. ET

A widowed teacher who loves read books as an antidote to loneliness finds himself as guardianship of his nephew Oskar when his step-sister dies. He will try to help Oscar to find a permanent home and discover Oscar personality as a slow to open up and even slower to find comfort with aggressive people he is now required to meet. The movie is directed by Nick Westfall, starring Cullen Moss, Abel Zukerman, Tamara Mercer, and Terrie Batson. Runs 90 minutes.

Genesis: The Biblical Music Experience

2/08 – 7:00 p.m. ET

It is a combination of music and the age-old text with a powerful and dramatic score that allows people to experience the Book of Genesis in a way they never have before. The musical experience tells the story of God’s covenant from the moment of creation to Noah and the flood. It is directed by Steve Greenberg, who is also part of the cast with Jen Faith Brown, Dennis Lavalle, and Kevin Wattles, among other stars.

King’s Faith

2/15 – 7:00 p.m. ET

A teenager experiences a new life when starts a relationship with God after his life spiraled to rock bottom. Suddenly he finds himself in a foster home and finds support from a group of believers, which helps him to recover from the jail traumas. It is directed by Nicholas DiBella. Starring Crawford Wilson, Lynn Whitfield, and James McDaniel. Runs 107 minutes.

No Postage Necessary

2/22 – 7:00 p.m. ET

A single postal worker finds his love dreams in a young war widow, who warms to the idea of a new chance at love. However, his past comes knocking in the form of an FBI agent looking for missing bitcoins since he is a convicted computer hacker as always seems to make the wrong decision. It is directed by Jeremy Culver. Starring George Blagden, Charleene Closshey, and Robbie Kay. Runs 104 minutes.

Upliftv is available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications, and Hotwire Communications.

Parables is an on-demand streaming network that delivers thought-provoking and inspiring faith-based entertainment anywhere, on all devices.

For more information about Parables and Upliftv please visit: parables.tv / upliftv.com

Media Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com