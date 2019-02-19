Upliftv Premieres Inspiring Christian Musical about God’s Grace and Forgiveness

West Palm Beach, FL – February 19, 2019 – Wave upon wave of God’s saving grace and forgiveness come to Upliftv on the 23rd with the world debut of Wholly Broken, a powerful and entertaining faith-based musical featuring an ensemble of award-winning television, Broadway and recording-industry personalities. The exciting new series bursts onto the screen at 7 p.m. EST as part of the popular Cinema Saturday’s block, sponsored by Parables TV. Upliftv distinguishes itself as the globe’s one-stop-hub for spiritual refreshment with the best in Christian movies, series, documentaries and teachings.

Wholly Broken is set to the backdrop of the iconic Hamptons villages in Long Island, New York and presents a recovering-alcoholic minister picking up the pieces after a bitter divorce and the loss of his congregation. The series also follows the stories of other community members and the issues they face in contemporary society.

Wholly Broken is directed by and stars Tom Humbert of the Austrian historical drama Murer: Anatomy of a Process (Anatomie eines Prozesses). Costars including Terri Conn and Alicia Minshew from the long-running soap operas As the Word Turns and One Life to Live.

Humbert said he started to develop the series in 2012 as an answer to the mostly-negative headlines that permeated the news cycle. “The questions range out … where is God? Why God… why?” Humbert said. “I hope this will remind us that God’s love is enduring no matter how messed up things may seem,” he said. “He will never turn away from us!”

“We are very excited to bring Wholly Broken to Parables and Upliftv,” added Parables TV Vice President Isaac Hernandez. “Musical dramas have done very well lately, so we believe this launch will be greatly enjoyed by our audience,” Hernandez said. The series will be accessible on-demand via the Parables TV subscription-based streaming service. Learn more and hear original cast recordings at whollybroken.com or watch the trailer at parables.tv

Upliftv is owned and operated by Olympusat and is available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications and Hotwire Communications. For additional information please visit upliftv.com

