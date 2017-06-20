Upliftv Premieres the Christian Variety Show Evangefest

West Palm Beach, FL – June 20, 2017 – Upliftv, the faith-based network that offers more inspirational movies and documentaries than any other faith channel and includes a variety of ministries and TV series, announced the premiere of Evangefest, a Christian variety show committed to proclaiming the teachings and blessings of Christianity, starting June 25, 2017.

Every Sunday at 1:30 pm ET, Evangefestwill focus on the good news of the gospel, as knowledgeable and talented guest stop by to proclaim the word of God through art, crusades, preaching, music, and literature. Hosted by Beth Bridgers, Evangefestis not a regular variety show, but a space of worship, where viewers can enjoy of concerts, documentaries, ministers and praise the Lord.

“We are excited to offer Evangefest as part of our one-of-a-kind lineup of ministries and movies. This show presents a special format that merges the teachings of the gospel with fun and wholesome entertainment,” stated Bob Higley, CEO of Upliftv. Beth Bridgers faith and commitment is reflected in her work; she delivers a message of hope, purpose, redemption and biblical truth.

Beth Bridgers is a well-known evangelist who has dedicated her life to the teachings of Christianity. Her work professes and preaches the word of God, reaching her audience in a spiritual and personal level. Her latest project, Evangefest, stands as a reliable source Christian entertainment, as it uplifts the spirit and guides the viewer towards placing their faith in Jesus.

Upliftv is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available in over 20 million U.S. households on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Frontier Communications and Hotwire Communications.

For more information onUpliftv’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit upliftv.com.