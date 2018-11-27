Upliftv features movies exalting Christian faith during the Holiday season

West Palm Beach, FL – November 27, 2018 – Upliftv, the network that showcases inspirational movies, series and documentaries, as well as a variety of TV ministries, will feature the network premiere of five thought-provoking films that preach and teach fundamental Christian lessons. Every Saturday at 7 p.m. EST, a carefully selected story will be showcased as part of Cinema Saturdays, the network’s faith-based movie block presented by Parables.

“Upliftv celebrates the true spirit of Christmas with a wonderful collection of films that highlight our devotion to contribute to a better world,” said Bob Higley, CEO of Upliftv.

Summaries:

Freetown

12/1/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Garrett Batty

Cast: Henry Adofo, Michael Attram

Synopsis: A group of native Liberian missionaries make a desperate and dangerous cross-country trip through their war-torn country to save one of their own.

In Over My Head

12/8/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Josiah David Warren

Cast: Josiah David Warren, Zachary Michael

Synopsis: When tragedy strikes, Nathan is forced to give up his plans and choose between his siblings or his girlfriend. Or maybe he doesn't have to give up anything, maybe he can have it all with a little faith.

Investigating the Historical Jesus

12/15/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Nickolas Duarte

Cast: Robert Feduccia, Louisa Court

Synopsis: This documentary explores the historical path of Jesus from birth to his crucifixion, examining the real locations behind the stories.

A Little Christmas Business

12/22/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Chuck Walker

Cast: Daniel Baldwin, Tammy Barr

Synopsis: Don Collier has a wonderful life and family, but no time to enjoy either. His boss has him collecting signatures for a huge project the day before Christmas, but as he goes office to office it seems that every signer is a ghost from his past.

Life Fine Tuned

12/29/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Nina May

Cast: Cheryl Rhoads, Victoria Emmons

Synopsis: A spoiled young rock star out of tune with her life is in the cross hairs of her understudy, who is looking to replace her.

Upliftv is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications and Hotwire Communications.

