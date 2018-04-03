Upliftv to Feature Four Inspiring Premieres as Part of Cinema Saturdays

West Palm Beach, FL – April 3, 2018 – Upliftv, the network that showcases inspirational movies, captivating series and powerful documentaries, as well as a variety of TV ministries, announced that through April, every Saturday at 7 p.m. EST, it will feature the network premiere of a thought-provoking and inspiring movie as part of Cinema Saturdays, the network’s faith-based movie block presented by Parables.

“It’s our mission to preach the word of the Lord,” said Bob Higley, CEO of Upliftv. “Our one-of-a-kind lineup of ministries and movies seeks to bring families together through positive and inspiring faith-based content, which is exactly why we continue to offer a wholesome collection of entertaining movies that spread the good news of the gospel.”

The movies premiering this month on Cine Saturdays are:

Coming Home

4/7/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Layne McDonald

Cast: Tima Smith, Reagan Strange

Synopsis: John is a hardworking man who focuses more on his career than on his own family. After a devastating event, he returns to his hometown to be with his family. However, his arrival means that he will have to come face to face with his life choices and their impact on his loved ones.

Seventy Times Seven

4/14/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Josiah Warren

Cast: Josiah Warren, Zachary Michael

Synopsis: Love is the greatest commandment of all. Especially when you are asked to love your enemy. Seventy Times Seven puts this scripture to the extreme test when David Anderson is falsely accused of his wife’s murder.

The Fix It Boys

4/21/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Mike Dornbirer

Cast: Brock Baker, Ethan Schmitz

Synopsis: Ben and Cricket are two brothers who use their intuitiveness to help others. When hired to save a friend’s parents from getting a divorce, the boys set out to find a stolen pearl necklace that could hold the key to the couple’s relationship.

The Funeral Guest

4/28/2018 at 7 p.m. EST

Director: Matthew Kohnen, Sean Kohnen

Cast: Julianna Robinson, Nick Eyde

Synopsis: After crashing April Loren’s funeral, Emily is mistaken for April’s long-estranged sister. Drawn in by the Loren family’s warmth and a burgeoning romance with April’s brother-in-law, Emily continues to masquerade as April’s sister, getting ever more deeply entrenched in her lies and her feelings.

Upliftv is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications and Hotwire Communications.

For more information on Upliftv, please visit upliftv.com.