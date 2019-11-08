Upliftv Cinema Saturday is Packed Full of Excellent New Religious Premieres and Series

Upliftv, a unique faith-based network that offers inspirational movies, TV series and documentaries with a variety of ministries for denominations of all ages is pleased to present four family-friendly movies this month. These films are presented as part of Cinemas Saturdays by Parables OTT streaming network.

11/9 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Length: 1:30

A young man hits rock bottom and has nowhere to turn. With the loss of all hope, desire and motivation, he slowly builds back up through faith and trust in God. How to Beat a Bully is directed by Douglas Billitchan and starring LeMarc Johnson, Timeca Seretti, Carlos Sepúlveda, and Sarah Dashun.

11/16 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Length: 1:30

The Foxworth family decides to spend the Christmas holiday with their Aunt Maggy, only to find her beloved bakery is under threat. It's up to the family to band together, save the bakery and pull off a Christmas miracle. This is Our Christmas is directed by Christian Filippella and starring Ronn Moss, Donna Spangler, Brandon Russell, and Vincent de Paul.

11/23 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Length: 2:00

A new pastor arrives in town armed with a Bible which he's not afraid to use. He endangers the kingdom of Pastor Luke Wolfe with his plans to own the biggest church, as well as the heart of the prettiest piano player around. Old Rugged Cross is directed by Christian Filippella and starring Juli Tapken, Amelia Mann, and James Alcorn

11/30 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Length: 2:00

Matthew was born with a silver spoon in his mouth that allows him to obtain his degree in theology from Harvard and land a sweet and lucrative pastoral gig that gives him freedom to recreate to his heart's content. When God sends him a dream in the night, he has to reconsider his priorities in life. Mission Improbable is directed by Matthew Perdie and starring Cameron Arnett, Juli Tapken, Robert Gobelet, and Donald James Parker

The new series are:

Stand in the Gap

Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. ET

Length: 30 min series

Stand in the Gap will bring clarity to cultural confusion and making sense of the nonsense around us. Stand in the Gap will focus on root problems and apply Biblical principles so God's people can know the truth. Hosted by the Honorable Sam Rohrer & Pastor Isaac Crockett. Production Company: American Pastors Network.

Ignite Your Light Kidz

Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. ET

Length: 30 min series

Princess Estie, who once was an average girl that lived in Persia, gets thrown into a magic portal and falls into a fantasy land called Mushroom Candy Land. While there, she becomes a bubbly pink haired princess who spreads the love of Jesus into the kingdom meeting various characters, puppets and villains that try to stop her from spreading the light. It is s directed by Whitney Lynn and starring Whitney Lynn, Jacki Manna, David Rivera, Isiah Williams, and Antonio Santos.

Upliftv is available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications, and Hotwire Communications.

Parables is an on-demand streaming network that delivers thought-provoking and inspiring faith-based entertainment anywhere, on all devices.

For more information about Parables and Upliftv please visit: parables.tv / upliftv.com

Media Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com