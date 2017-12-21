Upliftv celebrates the New Year featuring the drama Seven Days Away

West Palm Beach, FL– December 21, 2017 – As part of its efforts to offer its viewers more thought-provoking entertainment options,Upliftv, the network that showcases inspirational movies, captivating series and powerful documentaries, as well as a variety of TV ministries, celebrates the new year featuring the network premiere of the heartfelt dramaSeven Days Away,on Monday, January 1stat 12:30 p.m. EST.

After Clayton’s father died while serving God on a mission to help others, Clayton vows to follow his footsteps and serve God through whatever means necessary, committing his heart, time and resources to his faith. When given the chance to travel to Mexico to serve his newfound purpose, without any hesitation Clayton packed his things and set off on his mission. Whoever, his mission to evangelize would soon turn into a horrible nightmare, after a group of local criminals kidnapped him with the intention to ask for a generous ransom. Scared and alone, Clayton puts all his trust in God, asking for the strength and guidance to endure the abuse and survive.

“Seven Days Awayclearly portrays a story of trust and perseverance, but most importantly a story of love and faith in the Lord above,” stated Bob Higley, CEO ofUpliftv. “The producers did a good job putting together a talented cast and crew for this project, throughout the film is evident the great effort that was put into showcasing such a powerful and important message.”

Directed by Josiah David Warren and starring Gary Cairns, David DeLao, and Kasha Fauscett,Seven Days Awayis a Strong Foundation production. The film is scheduled to air for the first time onUpliftvon Monday, January 1stat 12:30 p.m. EST. Encore presentations will be featured on Wednesday, January 3rdat 4:30 p.m. EST, and Friday, January 5that 7 p.m. EST.

Upliftvis owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its 100+ SD and HD Spanish and English-language television networks, and it’s currently available in over 20 million U.S. households on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications and Hotwire Communications.

For more information onUpliftv’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit upliftv.com.