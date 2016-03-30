THE UPCOMING CO-PRODUCTION FORUM, PART OF THE SERIES MANIA FESTIVAL, ANNOUNCES 16 PROJECTS SELECTED TO BE PART OF EVENT WITH GOAL OF HELPING TO SECURE APPROPRIATE FINANCIAL PARTNERS

PARIS, FRANCE -- March 30, 2016 – For its fourth edition, the Co-Production Forum, the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival, has taken a giant leap forward and has received over 200 projects from 33 different countries as entries for this year’s event which will take place April 19 -21 in Paris. As such, it was announced today by Ms. Laurence Herszberg, general director of Forum des Images and founder of Series Mania, that 16 projects have been chosen with the goal of helping these high-end European drama projects find appropriate financial partners, mainly through co–production deals or presale agreements. The selected projects hail from 10 different countries and represent Scandinavia and the UK, leaders in innovative European fiction, as well as Eastern and Southern Europe, with three projects from France.

“The Co-Production Forum has now become a key date in the annual calendar for TV series professionals from around the world,” commented Ms. Herszberg “After our ‘call for projects’ went out, we were truly impressed by the number of entries we received, as well as the high quality of the projects that were submitted. The 16 titles that were chosen reveal a wide range of forms and genres, including procedural thrillers to historical dramas, and all the way to edgy contemporary stories without forgetting mainstream fare. We look forward to an incredible Co-Production Forum this year.”

These projects will be presented to 300 potential co-financers, including producers, distributors, and TV channel representatives who are expected to attend. Companies already confirmed include: Netflix, Amazon, BBC Worldwide, ZDF, Red Arrow International, Gaumont Television, Zodiak, ITV Studios, Sony Pictures and Beta.

In addition, all of the most important European broadcasters will be in attendance, including AMC, ABC, A+E Networks, ProSieben SAT 1, DR, ZDF, SVT, Canal+, RTL, France Televisions, TV4 Sweden, RAI, ARTE, Sky Italy, TV2 Denmark, Mediaset, and RTE.

With round tables, conferences and all kinds of opportunities for individual get-togethers, participants will be able to explore some of the key issues facing this rapidly expanding industry. In collaboration with the CNC, the European TV Series Conference Day will be the highpoint of the Co-Production Forum.

The list of 16 selected projects include (in alphabetical order):

1. 16 KNOT

Lux Vide/ Italy

2. BELLE EPOQUE

Scarlett Production

3. EDEN

Lupa Film / Atlantique Films

Germany / France

4. FLIGHT 1618

Makingprod

France

5. GASTRONOMY

Drama Team

Israel

6. HIDDEN

Yellow Bird Entertainment

Sweden

7. KEEPING FAITH

Vox Pictures

United Kingdom

8. LET’S SAVE THE WORLD

Constantin Film

Germany

9. LIAR

Two Brothers Pictures

United Kingdom

10. ONE SQUARE MILE

Pampa Production

France

11. PIPELINE

Apple Film Production

Poland

12. PWNED BY THE MOB (correct spelling)

Submarine

Netherlands

13. STELLA BLOMKVIST

Sagafilm

Iceland

14. THE ILLEGAL

Conquering Lion Pictures

Canada

15. THE SPECIALISTS

Fridthjof Film

Denmark

16. WARRIOR

Miso Film

Denmark

The full list of participants is available here: http://series-mania.fr/en/european-coproduction-forum-participants/ If you want to join the event, registrations are still open: http://series-mania.fr/en/accreditations/