Univision New York and Altice USA’s News 12 Networks Partner to Bring Spanish-Language News Updates to Viewers Throughout the Tri-State Area

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 14, 2019 – Univision, the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., and Altice USA’s News 12 Networks, the award-winning hyperlocal news group serving the New York tri-state area, today announce a unique partnership to provide Hispanic audiences with Spanish-language digital news segments created specifically for them.

Through this partnership, Univision 41 New York will produce Spanish-language newscasts twice daily for News 12 Networks’ digital platforms every Monday through Friday. News 12’s seven hyperlocal stations throughout the tri-state area will make these five-minute newscasts – “Noticias Nueva York por News 12” – available across News 12’s digital platforms, including the News12.com websites and on News 12’s mobile app, each weekday morning and evening.

Both the morning and evening newscasts will feature local breaking news and top stories, as well as weather reports, bringing relevant, in-language local coverage to News 12’s Spanish-speaking viewers daily throughout the work week. Univision 41 anchors Yisel Tejeda and Ricardo Curras will host the morning edition, with weather from Rafael Bello. Adriana Vargas-Sino and Katiria Soto will anchor the evening edition, with weather from Liliana Ayende.

“Univision continues to invest in local news as part of our broader commitment to Hispanic communities across the U.S.,” said Roberto Yanez, President & GM of Univision New York. “This unique partnership with News 12 will deliver relevant information from the tri-state area’s most-trusted Spanish-language television station for even more viewers from an important, growing demographic.”

"As the most viewed network on Optimum TV, News 12 is focused on delivering the very best in hyper-local news coverage to all of our viewers across the New York metro area,” said Michael Schreiber, President of News 12 Networks. "We are excited to partner with Univision to add Spanish-language news content to our digital platforms that expand on our existing news offerings and enable us to engage further with our Hispanic audiences.”

The “Noticias Nueva York por News 12” newscasts are now available and are supported by a robust on-air and social marketing campaign. For more information on News 12 and to view the segments, visit https://www.news12.com/.

CONTACTS: Alex Silverman

Univision

(646) 560-4979

asilverman@us.univision.com

Janet Meahan

Altice USA News 12

(929) 418-4947

janet.meahan@alticeusa.com

About Univision Communications Inc.

As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company’s top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Univision Deportes Network (UDN) and Galavisión. Locally, Univision owns or operates 65 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, plus 89 affiliates, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, streaming service Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice also operates hyperlocal news network News 12 Networks and international news and current affairs network i24NEWS and recently reached an agreement to acquire Cheddar, the digital-first news company.

###