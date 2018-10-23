Univision Launches Vota Conmigo Initiative to Empower Hispanic America by Providing Vital Voting and Election Information Across Multiple Media Platforms

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 23, 2018 – Univision, the leading media company serving Hispanic America, announced the Vota Conmigo (Vote with Me) get out the vote (GOTV) campaign as part of its Destino (Destination) 2018 election efforts to help educate the Hispanic community about where and how to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. Launching in conjunction with its GOTV Day, when Univision’s local stations will host phonebanks to answer any voting-related questions Latinos may have, Vota Conmigo joins with its national partners, Mi Familia Vota, Voto Latino, and National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO), to ensure that Latinos not only vote, but actively encourage others to vote as well. The Vota Conmigo campaign will feature on-going Univision Network support through TV and radio segments, Public Service Announcements, interviews, information on Univision.com/VotaConmigo, OpEds and other important tools to make sure the Latino community is informed and ready to vote.

The message of Vota Conmigo was created by five of Univision’s summer interns at KMEX in Los Angeles and was adopted by the company as part of its national campaign to increase voter participation among Hispanics. Its message is simple and universal: voting together can foster a greater sense of engagement and community.

“Vota Conmigo speaks not only to young Latino voters, but also to their parents, grandparents, and the broader Hispanic community. Voting is an inclusive activity and something that we can do as a family and community that directly impacts the decisions that will be made for years to come on issues like immigration reform, education, gun control, and a myriad of other topics facing our nation,” said Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, Executive Vice President for Government & Corporate Affairs.

As part of its Destino 2018 news coverage, Univision News, local affiliate stations, and Univision.com will also be heavily engaged providing regular voter and election-related news and information in the run up to Election Day. This effort will include special reports about individual races for Congress, governor, state legislative seats, and ballot amendments as well as additional coverage of key issues such as healthcare, immigration, the economy, and gun violence. Additional information about voter registration, voter protection, and details on where and how to vote will be shared daily.

Local partners, such as regional Elections Departments, League of Women Voters of Sacramento County and other affiliates nationwide, the City of Houston Office of New Americans and Immigrant Communities, American Gateways, and BakerRipley, among others, are also supporting the network’s efforts to get out the vote in the Hispanic community.

With 88% of U.S. Hispanic television households tuning into Univision’s programs and Univision.com being the most visited Spanish-language website among U.S. Hispanics, the company is committed to ensuring its audience is informed and engaged in the 2018 midterm elections.

NATIONAL PARTNERS

Mi Familia Vota – “USA Tu Poder”: This campaign provides eligible voters with the necessary tools they need to register to vote and go vote. English and Spanish PSAs featuring Maria Elena Salinas and Diane Guerrero are currently running on Univision, UniMas and Galavision. Salinas is the spokesperson for Mi Familia Vota’s USA Tu Poder campaign. Univision has also been informing the Latino community about early voting and the upcoming election by interview Diane Guerrero. Univision will also host Ben Monterroso, executive director of Mi Familia Vota, for a full day of interviews on Tuesday, October 23rd to create awareness regarding early voting and the upcoming elections.

Voto Latino – “Somos Más”: Somos Más, spearheaded by Voto Latino, is a nationwide, three-year effort to organize, register and mobilize a new generation of Latino voters. Univision recently hosted Maria Teresa Kumar, executive director of Voto Latino, to spread the word about the organization’s efforts and has been amplifying the multi-year Somos Más campaign via its social media channels.

NALEO – Voter Protection: Through a voter protection campaign, Univision is promoting NALEO’s Educational Funds toll-free national bilingual hotline 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682) and www.veyvota.org website. Univision stations in Miami, Houston, Phoenix, and Austin will be hosting phone banks throughout the day.

NETWORK SUPPORT:

On-going Network News, Noticiero Digital & Despierta America News coverage with regular election and voting information segments

PSAs featuring Network News talent

LOCAL TV:

Get Out the Vote PSAs featuring local News Anchors

On-going news coverage and community segments on GOTV initiatives, early voting, and election day

Voting information at events in various states

Voting phone banks in various states

RADIO:

Weekly integrations on national morning show leading up to Nov. 6

Get Out the Vote PSAs featuring local DJs and radio talent

DJ mentions of voting-related information on FM & AM stations to start mid-October to coincide with early voting in key markets

DIGITAL:

Creating of landing page with information and access to all the content created for the campaign (univision.com/votaconmigo)

Landing pages for each of the following key states: Florida, Texas, New York, Nevada, New Mexico (ex. univision.com/votacalifornia, univision.com/votaflorida). Landing pages include basic information such as: how to vote, deadlines, state and local ballot amendment breakdown

Election and voting-related videos and articles in addition to partner OpEds.

Univision's award-winning News division is committed to informing the country's fastest growing segment across all media platforms, including TV, Radio, and Interactive.

