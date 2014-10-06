Univision Deportes Delivers Blockbuster Sports Ratings in 3Q14

In 3Q14, Univision Deportes, the sports division of Univision Communications Inc., aired the top 5 most-viewed soccer matches on all TV among Adults 18-49 since the World Cup, regardless of language.

UniMás’ broadcast of the Mexico vs. Chile match on September 6 was the most-viewed soccer match of 3Q14 on all networks since the World Cup, regardless of language. The match delivered an average of 1.9 million Total Viewers and 1.2 million Adults 18-49.

The most-viewed club soccer match of 3Q14 aired September 21 on UniMás. The Chivas-Queretaro matchup delivered an average audience of 1.3 million Total Viewers and 722,000 Adults 18-49. The match delivered +35% more Total Viewers and +36% more Adults 19-49 than the top English Premier League match on NBC between Chelsea-Everton, which aired August 30.

Liga Mexicana Futbol ranks as the most-watched soccer league in the United States among key demos, besting all other soccer leagues on all other networks, regardless of language.

· In the current season, Liga MX on UniMás has outperformed EPL on NBC by +3% among both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.

UniMás and Univision Deportes Network (UDN) both posted impressive growth with Liga Mexicana Futbol coverage in 3rd quarter.

· On UniMás, viewership for Liga MX increased by +38% among both

Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 vs. prior year, boosted by strong performance of the Chivas team.

· Liga MX on UniMás averaged 862,000 Total Viewers and 482,000 Adults18-49 per match in 3Q14, the most-viewed 3Q of Liga Mx on UniMás since 2008.

· On UDN, Liga MX ratings increased +66% with Total Viewers and +58% with Adults 18-49 vs. year ago.

· Liga MX on UDN averaged a record 259,000 Total Viewers and 158,000 Adults 18-49 per match in 3Q14.

· Liga MX on UDN averaged more viewers than the recently completed Major League Baseball season on MLB Network. Liga MX on UDN bested live MLB games on MLBN by +129% among Adults 18-49.

On the cable front, this was the 6th consecutive quarter of year-to-year growth for UDN, which aired more live events than both ESPN Deportes and Fox Deportes, and scored better ratings.

· UDN aired 9 of the top 10 Spanish-language cable telecasts in 3Q14.

· UDN was up +8% with Total Viewers and +12% with Adults 18-49 in primetime vs. prior year.

· UDN was up +43% with Total Viewers and +39% with Adults 18-49 in total day vs. prior year.

UDN was also the No.1 Spanish-language sports network in 3Q14 in both Total Day and primetime among Total Viewers and Adults 18-49:

· UDN bested ESPN Deportes by +64% and FOX Deportes by +96% among Total Viewers in primetime.

· UDN bested ESPN Deportes by +181% and FOX Deportes by +291% among Adults 18-49 in primetime.

· UDN bested ESPN Deportes by +34% and FOX Deportes by +105% among Total Viewers in Total Day.

· UDN bested ESPN Deportes by +115% and FOX Deportes by +258% among Adults 18-49 in Total Day.

UDN is available in 37.7 million households, the most widely distributed Spanish language sports cable network.

Source: The Nielsen Company, NPM, NPMH, L+SD data.