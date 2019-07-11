Univision Crowned Champion in Primetime, Outperforms All Broadcast and Cable Networks Among Adults 18-34 For Entire Week

Univision, the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., sparkled brightly during the most-recent week (July 1 – July 7) delivering the No. 1 and No. 2 network ranking in primetime across all of television among Adults 18-34 and Adults 18-49, respectively. For the entire week, Univision averaged 331,000 Adults 18-34, besting ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox and 714,000 Adults 18-49, outperforming ABC, CBS and Fox during primetime.

The week’s performance was driven by Univision’s telecast of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, which culminated in Sunday night’s thrilling Mexico vs U.S. finale. Airing on Univision from 9:06 – 11:15 p.m. ET, the final averaged 5.7 million Total Viewers 2+, 3.1 million Adults 18-49 and 1.5 million Adults 18-34, making it the most-watched men’s soccer match of 2019 on any network. The Mexico-U.S. match positioned Univision as the No. 1 network on Sunday night among Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34, doubling its closest competitor, ABC, on this night among Adults 18-49. The Mexico vs U.S. final also ranked as the No. 1 program on Sunday night and for the entire week during primetime among Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week as part of Gold Cup semifinal action, Tuesday night’s telecast of Mexico-Haiti on Univision (10:15 p.m. -1:15 a.m. ET) delivered 3.6 million Total Viewers 2+, 2.0 million Adults 18-49 and 941,000 Adults 18-34. The Mexico vs Haiti match is the second most-watched men’s soccer match of 2019, regardless of language, and ranked as the No. 2 program in primetime on all of television among Adults 18-49 for the entire week.

Univision Network – Week of July 1, 2019 to July 7, 2019 – Additional Primetime Highlights

Univision delivered audience growth in primetime (+54%) from the comparable week in 2018 while ABC (-15%), CBS (-24%), NBC (-19%), Fox (-13%) and The CW (-30%) all reported audience declines with the key Adult 18-49 demographic.

Univision increased its primetime audience week-over-week among Adults 18-49 (+21%) while ABC (-17%), CBS (-13%), NBC (-34%), Fox (-17%) and The CW (-28%) declined.

Univision outperformed one or more of the English-language broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC or Fox) on every night last week among Adults 18-34 and on five out of seven nights among Adults 18-49.

USA-Mexico rivalry delivered more viewers than last year’s men’s France-Croatia World Cup final (07/15/2018) on Telemundo, and out-delivered Sunday’s Copa America and Women’s World Cup finals combined on Telemundo among Total Viewers 2+ (+43% advantage), Adults 18-49 (+53% advantage) and Adults 18-34 (+73% advantage).

Univision’s Copa de Oro (USA-Mexico match on 7/7) had a median age of 39 years, the youngest median age of any major sports event last week. In fact, it was 12 years younger than the median age for Women’s World Cup final on FOX (53 years).

Univision’s coverage of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup reached more than 35 million Total Viewers 2+ and averaged 1.3 million Total Viewers 2+ and 673,000 Adults 18-49 through 31 matches across Univision, UniMás and Univision Deportes Network (UDN).

Local Highlights:

Univision ranked among:

Adults 18-34 in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix and Sacramento

Adults 18-49 in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, San Francisco and Phoenix

The Final of Copa Oro 2019: Mexico vs. USA was the among:

Total Viewers 2+ and Adults 25-54 in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Chicago and San Francisco

Adults 18-34 in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago and San Francisco

Adults 18-49 in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco and Sacramento

Visit corporate.univision.com for more information on Univision