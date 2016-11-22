UNIVERSAL CABLE PRODUCTIONS AND WATTPAD TEAM UP TO DEVELOP ORIGINAL CONTENT FOR TV

Wattpad, the global multiplatform entertainment company, and Universal Cable Productions (UCP), a division of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, have partnered to develop original content across multiple categories that will influence future television programming. UCP will produce a number of television projects derived from Wattpad content across multiple categories including: mystery/thriller, teen, science fiction, action, and general fiction. Projects will be determined by custom data and insights that UCP will glean from Wattpad’s global creative community of storytellers and research.

“At UCP we’re always looking for ways to find untapped, unsigned, talent and budding writers from around the U.S. and world. Enter Wattpad - an amazing global storyteller platform that not only allows us access to great stories, but also real time data on what is trending, shared, reviewed and resonating with readers,” said Dawn Olmstead, Executive Vice President of Development for Universal Cable Productions. “Aron and his team manage a virtual fountain of story with great aplomb and we’re excited to dive into their content.”

“We’ve teamed up with Universal Cable Productions to co-produce television content that drives tune in from day one. Wattpad data will help spot compelling stories with massive built-in audiences, and fans will influence the development process,” said Head of Wattpad Studios Aron Levitz. “There’s no place for hunches and guesses when it comes to content development these days. Data- and community-driven entertainment is the future, and Wattpad Studios is leading the way.”

With over 2.3 million monthly storytellers and more than 300 million original stories, Wattpad is home to unique content that can’t be found anywhere else. Wattpad stories reflect what people love in life, on the screen, and in the depths of their imaginations; and as a result, Wattpad stories are always culturally relevant. Launched earlier this year, Wattpad Studios partners with the entertainment industry to co-produce Wattpad stories for print, film, television, and digital platforms. With Wattpad Studios, entertainment executives can keep their finger on the pulse of pop culture and also reduce the guesswork involved during the traditional development process.

Universal Cable Productions remains focused on developing breakthrough stories that entertain global audiences. To that end, the studio has escalated efforts to innovate its development slate and mine for fresh content through unique sources such as Wattpad. Among UCP’s development roster is the Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB), the critically-acclaimed improv and sketch comedy troupe owned by Matt Besser (“improv4humans,” “Besser Break the Record”), Amy Poehler (“Difficult People,” “Broad City”), Ian Roberts ("Key and Peele,” "Teachers"), and Matt Walsh (“Veep,” “Ghostbusters”).

About Wattpad

Wattpad, the global multiplatform entertainment company for original stories, transforms how the world discovers, creates, and engages with stories. Since 2006, it has offered a completely social experience where people everywhere can participate and collaborate on content through comments, messages, and multimedia. Today, Wattpad connects a community of over 45 million people around the world through serialized stories about the things they love. As home to millions of fresh voices and fans who share culturally relevant stories based on local trends and current events, Wattpad has unique pop culture insights in virtually every market around the world. Wattpad Studios co-produces stories for film, television, digital, and print, to radically transform the way the entertainment industry sources and produces content. Wattpad Brand Solutions offers new and integrated ways for brands to build deep engagement with consumers. The company is proudly based in Toronto, Canada. Learn more at wattpad.com/about.

About Universal Cable Productions

Universal Cable Productions (UCP) creates innovative and critically acclaimed original scripted and digital content across media platforms for domestic and international distribution. In the U.S., UCP’s programming can be seen across various networks including the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama “Mr. Robot,” “Colony,” “Playing House,” “Royal Pains” and “Suits” on USA Network; “The Magicians,” “12 Monkeys,” and “Killjoys” on Syfy; “Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce” on Bravo; “The Royals” on E!; and “Difficult People” on Hulu. UCP’s content library includes critic and fan favorites such as the Emmy-award winning “Monk” as well as “Psych” and “Battlestar Galactica.” Universal Cable Productions is a part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. Follow us @UCPisTV.