A Unified Architecture for Premium, High-Density, and Cloud-Based Infrastructures: Thomson Video Networks at ANGA COM 2015

Thomson Video Networks will present its Behind Every Screen(R) approach, designed to enable media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to maintain their high standards of video quality and to evolve seamlessly, cost-effectively, and profitably as new live video delivery paradigms emerge. Behind Every Screen leverages Thomson Video Networks' compression solutions to enable world-class cable, playout, OTT, and contribution applications. Highlighted innovations will include:

* MediaFlexSUITE, a unified, service-driven management solution

* The award-winning ViBE(R) XT1000 Xtream Transcoder for high-density compression of long-tail content

Virtualizing OTT and Multi-Screen Applications for the Cloud

At ANGA COM 2015, Thomson Video Networks will highlight the ViBE(R) VS7000 multi-screen encoding system operating in virtualized mode to deliver all of the economic benefits of the cloud while ensuring the broadcast-grade performance required by today's media environments. Driven by the MediaFlexOS video operating system, the ViBE VS7000 is able to create a cluster of servers, manage automatic load balancing and failover, and simplify integration of new software modules. From the operator's standpoint, the complete environment can be managed with a single product, drastically reducing operational expenses.

Fixed, Mobile, and Cloud-Based Contribution Solutions

Thomson Video Networks will showcase its market-leading ViBE(R) CP6000 contribution platform, now offering advanced capabilities for broadcast-quality video transmission over unmanaged networks including the open Internet. The ViBE CP6100 will also be on display, delivering the same functionality in a compact half-rack version perfect for space-constrained applications such as live event coverage with OB vans, DSNG vehicles, or flyaways.

High-Density Compression of Long-Tail Content

Winner of an IBC2014 Best of Show award, Thomson Video Networks' ViBE(R) XT1000 Xtream is a high-density video transcoder for OTT, cable, and telco applications that enables media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to launch new turnaround services rapidly and cost-effectively. The ViBE XT1000 supports up to 54 HD channels or 180 SD channels with transcoding from any format to any format including MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/AVC, making it ideal for linear broadcasts on cable, IPTV, DTH, and DTTV services, as well as multi-screen delivery.

New: FUZE-1 Playout Infrastructure for Channel Origination and Manipulation

Thomson Video Networks will present the FUZE-1 Playout System, a unique, versatile, and cost-effective solution that takes the channel-in-a-box concept to the next level. Focusing on channel origination and manipulation, FUZE-1 offers a rich set of features for playout applications such as linear TV channel playout, ad insertion, branding, mosaic channel playout, time-shifting, disaster recovery, censorship, and EAS insertion.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-transforming-video-delivery.jpg

Photo Caption: Transforming Video Delivery Behind Every Screen(R)

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBECP6000Codec.jpg

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) CP6000 Contribution Platform

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEXT1000XtreamTranscoder.jpg

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) XT1000 Xtream Transcoder

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-FUZE-1PlayoutSystem.jpg

Photo Caption: FUZE-1 Playout System

ANGA COM 2015

Thomson Video Networks

Hall 10.2, Booth H29

June 9-11

Company Overview

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(R) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

