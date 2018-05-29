Ultraman Mebius takes over TOKU’s Programming Lineup on June 2nd

West Palm Beach, FL – May 29, 2018 – As part of its industry-leading efforts to provide its audience with more top-quality tokusatsu content, TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, will feature the network premiere of three Ultraman Mebius side stories; Ultraman Mebius Gaiden: Ghost Rebirth, Ultraman Mebius Side Story: Hikari Saga and Ultraman Mebius Side Story: Armored Darkness.

“Last March we introduced our audience to one the most successful characters in the Ultra Series in recent years, Ultraman Mebius. The premiere was received with great success, leading to a very special and highly-anticipated presentation of all three of Ultraman Mebius’ side stories,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Since its inception, TOKU has played a big role creating a strong and passionate tokusatsu fanbase in the U.S.”

Ultraman Mebius Gaiden: Ghost Rebirth

6/2/2018 at 2:30 p.m. EST

Director: Makoto Yokoyama

Cast: Shunji Igarashi, Keiichi Nanba, Takeshi Kusao

Synopsis: In the Land of Light, the Ultra Brothers received the Ultra Sign which came from the Monster Graveyard. Obtaining Zoffy's approval, Ace and Taro departed to investigate the matter while Mebius, on his routine patrol, was quickly notified by Zoffy to join the investigation.

6/2/2018 at 8 p.m. EST

Director: Yuichi Kikuchi

Cast: Keiichi Nanba, Motomu Kiyokawa

Synopsis: Hikari was once a nameless scientist at the Land of Light. On a trip to Planet Aarb, he tried to protect the inhabitants from a monster. His lack of training put him at a disadvantage. However, he merged with the spirits of the fallen inhabitants, transforming into a powerful warrior. Knowing that the monster had invaded countless planets, he follows the monster to its next target, Earth.

6/2/2018 at 9 p.m. EST

Director: Tomoki Sano

Cast: Shunji Igarashi, Makoto Miyoshi, Masaki Nishina

Synopsis: Sometime after Mebius' departure, Ryu was promoted to Captain, leading a group of rookies into battle. However, soon after destroying a monster called Mukadender, his ship was sucked into what they believed was a pocket dimension, which was later revealed to be none other than the late Empera's ship, Darkness Fear.

Produced by Tsuburaya Productions, the Ultra Series is one of the most distinctive tokusatsu franchises in the world, creating an extent multiverse that includes movies, series, kids’ shows, miniseries and video games.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity, Hotwire Communications and MCTV.

For more information on TOKU’s programming, please visit tokuhd.com.