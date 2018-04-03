TOKU features for the first time in the U.S. Ultraman Cosmos

West Palm Beach, FL – April 3, 2018 – As part of its efforts to provide its audience with top-rated Asian-Pacific entertainment, TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, will feature for the first time in the U.S. the highly-anticipated tokusatsu television series, Ultraman Cosmos.

Starting April 23, weekdays at 7 p.m. EST, the TOKU audience will be able to enjoy one of the most popular titles in the Ultra franchise, Ultraman Cosmos. Internationally acclaimed, the series follows the adventures of Ultraman Cosmos, a powerful giant warrior from an unknown galaxy. Committed to protect humanity from all terrestrial and alien threats, Ultraman Cosmos fights against the evil Chaos Header, a powerful virus that either infects monsters or replicates more violent and aggressive versions of them. Produced by Tsuburaya Productions, this 65-episode series currently sits as the longest running installment in the Ultra franchise. TOKU is poised to air all episodes subtitled in English; the final episode is scheduled to premiere on Friday, July 20.

“Since its inception, TOKU has played a key role introducing the U.S. audience to new genres from the Asian-Pacific region, as well as never-before-seen series and movie, including titles from one of the most successful tokusatsu franchises in the world, the extremely popular Ultra Series,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.

In addition, TOKU will also feature the U.S. premiere of Shaolin Grandma and Super Mortard, as well as the network premiere of season 2 of Samurai Cat.

Shaolin Grandma

4/7/18 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Kotaro Terauchi

Cast: Chiyoko Asami, Kazuyuki Senba

Synopsis: An old woman proves she has a little more fight left in her when she sets out to win back the temple she lost many years ago.

Super Mortard

4/28/18 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Kenji Kobayashi

Cast: Natsumi Kamata, Shun Kaneko

Synopsis: Years after the death of his father in an accident, Hiroto must compete in an extremely dangerous motocross race. To win the prize money, he will have to put his past aside and face his fears.

Samurai Cat

Season: 2 / Episodes: 12

4/25/18, Back-to-back episodes, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST

Director: Yoshitaka Yamaguchi

Cast: Kazuki Kitamura, Kaoru Hirata

Synopsis: In Season 2, samurai Kyutaro Madarame continues his quest to protect Tamanojy, a fluffy white cat that belongs to a local boss.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity, Hotwire Communications and MCTV.

For more information on TOKU’s programming, please visit tokuhd.com.

