Ultra Tainment to Premiere the Mexican drama series, Alguien Más

West Palm Beach, FL– August 28, 2017 – As part of its efforts to connect more viewers with unrivaled content, Ultra Tainment, the Spanish-language pop culture entertainment channel providing the best variety in talk shows, comedy and reality TV, all in HD from Latin America and the United States, announced the network premiere of the Mexican drama series,Alguien Más.

Starting September 2nd, every Saturday at 9 p.m. EST, Ultra Tainment will featureAlguien Más, a gripping love story that focuses on Arturo Meyer, a successful architect who is having difficulties coping with his midi-life crisis. Coproduced by Canana Films and Once TV México,Alguien Másportrays Arturo’s struggles to put his life back together after his ex-girlfriend, Irene, decided to end their relationship. Hoping to find love once again, Arturo turned to his best friend, Sofia, for advice and comfort. Meanwhile, Irene realized that her life with him wasn’t so bad after all.

“Canana Films is responsible for some well-made and exquisitely produced movies, series and documentaries; it’s no surprise thatAlguien Másfeatures such a talented cast and team of filmmakers,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “I’m confident that this series is going to enjoy great popularity; Its comedic sequences, in addition to the complexity of the story, give rise to a gripping and entertaining series.”

Directed by some of the most critically-acclaimed directors in Mexico, including Aarón Fernández Lesur, Humberto HinojosaOzcarizand Fernando Frías,Alguien Másstars Ana Serradilla, Fernando Álvarez Rebeil and Flor Eduarda Gurrola. UltraTainmentwill feature all 13 episodes in their original format. The final episode is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, November 4th.

Ultra Tainment is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Claro, HotwireCommunicationsand VEMOX™.

