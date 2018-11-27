Ultra Tainment Continues Featuring the Today’s A-List Celebrities Documentaries

West Palm Beach, FL – November 27, 2018 – Ultra Tainment, the HD Spanish-language pop culture channel that offers the best entertainment from Latin America and the United States, will close the year premiering five documentaries on some of today’s biggest celebrities, including the inside scoop on one of the most talked-about 21 century fairy tales.

Throughout the month of December, every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST, Ultra Tainment will showcase a fascinating story from the A List, revealing shocking confessions and insight on their personal journeys to becoming international icons.

“Ultra Tainment is wrapping up the year stronger than ever,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “We hope that these captivating life stories inspire a new generation of artists, philanthropists, politicians and professionals.”

The biographical documentaries premiering this month on Ultra Tainment are:

Justin Bieber: Sin Límites

12/1/2018 - 7:30 p.m. EST

Justin Bieber first came to fame as a YouTube phenomenon, quickly gaining global fame thanks to his voice, charm and popularity with teens everywhere. Despite his newly acquired bad boy image, the pop mega-star remains one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Justin Bieber: El Próximo Capítulo

12/8/2018 - 7:30 p.m. EST

A look into Justin Bieber’s illustrious career, from his years as a young kid covering songs on YouTube, to his transformation into an international superstar. Having sold millions of albums sold around the world, Justin Bieber is one of the most successful artists in the history of show business and social media.

Madonna: La Diosa del Pop

12/15/2018 - 7:30 p.m. EST

Referred to as the "Queen of Pop” or “Goddess of Pop", Madonna is known for pushing the boundaries in her songwriting, music videos and on stage. Her talent has captivated audiences around the world and inspired artists for more than thirty years and counting. Today, she is still one of the wealthiest and most popular women in entertainment.

El Príncipe Guillermo y Catalina: Una Historia de Amor Real

12/22/2018 - 7:30 p.m. EST

Definitely one of the most talked-about couples of the millennium, the relationship of Prince William and Kate Middleton has become a modern fairy tale. Learn how the Royal Couple met more than a decade ago and how their love blossomed since their first public kiss during a ski trip in Klosters, Switzerland.

El Príncipe Guillermo y Catalina: La Boda Real

12/29/2018 - 7:30 p.m. EST

Since their marriage on 29 April 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton have become one of the most iconic couples of our time. The Westminster Abbey wedding ceremony was as heartfelt as it was grand. Relive the best moments of the couple's historic nuptials, from Kate’s stunning wedding dress and vintage wedding car, to the A-list celebrity guests.

Ultra Tainment is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Claro, Hotwire Communications and VEMOX™. For more information on Ultra Tainment’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultratainmenttv.com and vemox.com.