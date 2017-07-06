Ultra Mex to Premiere La Muerte No Pide Venganza on Thursday, July 13, 2017

West Palm Beach, FL– July 7, 2017 – UltraMex, the only HD movie channel in the U.S. carrying truly contemporary Mexican films, ranging from independent productions to Hollywood studio hits, announced the network premiere of the uproarious action filmLa Muerte No Pide Venganza, on Thursday July 13, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST.

La Muerte No Pide Venganzafollows the story of Mario de la Piedra, a respectable police detective who gets dragged into a terrible conflict, filled with blood,death, and corruption, between a group of politicians and the police. Despite his best efforts to lay low and stay out of trouble, the situation worsens to the point that he cannot longer stay on the sidelines and decides to risk it all and fight for justice.

“UltraMexis committed toprovideunrivaled entertainment to its audience, andLa Muerte No Pide Venganzadoes exactly that,” said Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “I’m sure that this film is going to be a big success within the Mexican community in the U.S., its gripping action sequences promise to capture the viewer’s attention from beginning to end.”

Produced by PelículasBarbaloza,La Muerte No Pide Venganzawas written and directed by Juan Carlos Martin. This character-driven film features a talented international cast led by the Spanish actor Javier de la Vega, Manuel Ojeda and Sissi Ducoing.

UltraMexis owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Mex’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultramextv.comandvemox.com.





Ultra Mex estrenará la película de acción mexicana,La Muerte No Pide Venganza,el jueves 13 de julio, 2017

West Palm Beach, FL– 7 de julio, 2017 – Ultra Mex, el único canal de películas en alta definición en los EE.UU. que presenta películas mexicanas verdaderamente contemporáneas, que van desde producciones independientes, hasta éxitos de Hollywood, anuncia el estreno de la electrizante película de acción mexicanaLa Muerte No Pide Venganza, el jueves 13 de julio, 2017 a las 10 p.m. EST.

La Muerte No Pide Venganzasigue la historia de Mario de la Piedra, un respetable detective policial que se ve en medio de una terrible guerra, llena de sangre, muerte y corrupción, entre un grupo de políticos y la policía. A pesar de sus mejores esfuerzos para mantenerse fuera de problemas, la situación empeora hasta el punto de que ya no puede permanecer al margen del conflicto, por lo que decide arriesgarlo todo y luchar por la justicia.

“Ultra Mex está comprometido a ofrecer entretenimiento sinigual y de alta calidad, yLa Muerte No Pide Venganzahace exactamente eso,” señaló Jesús Piñango, Director de Contenido Estratégico de Olympusat. “Estoy seguro de que esta película va a ser un gran éxito dentro de la comunidad mexicana en los Estados Unidos, sus emocionantes secuencias de acción prometen capturar la atención del espectador de principio a fin.”

Producida por Películas Barbaloza,La Muerte No Pide Venganzafue escrita y dirigida por Juan Carlos Martin. Esta película de acción policial cuenta con un talentoso elenco liderado por el actor español Javier de la Vega, el reconocido actor mexicano Manuel Ojeda y la icónica Sissi Ducoing.

Ultra Mex forma parte de los canales de Olympusat, Inc., y se encuentra actualmente disponible en Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS y VEMOX™.

Para más información sobre el contenido de Ultra Mex, incluyendo las fechas y horarios de su programación visite:ultramextv.comyvemox.com.