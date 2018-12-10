Ultra Macho’s Biographical Series follows NBA’s Francisco Oberto

West Palm Beach, FL – December 10, 2018 – Ultra Macho, Olympusat’s HD channel that features the best series, Mexican wrestling, extreme sports, automobile series and late-night adult programming, announced the network premiere of Lado Oberto, a fun, informative and biographical show hosted by the NBA Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Fabricio Oberto.

Starting Dec. 12, every Wednesday at 5 p.m. EST, the former NBA player and member of the senior Argentina national basketball team Fabricio Oberto will take over Ultra Macho. Lado Oberto follows Fabricio as he travels across Latin America, Europe and the United States meeting with some of the sports legends, artist and musicians he met throughout his illustrious career. Big names, including Diego Maradona, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Gregg Popovich, Eva Longoria and Gustavo Santaolalla are some of the renowned celebrities featured on the show.

“We are excited to end the year with the network premiere of Lado Oberto on Ultra Macho. Fabricio Oberto enjoyed a very successful career playing in some of the world’s most competitive basketball leagues and tournaments, meeting a lot of people and gathering great stories along the way,” said Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Each interview highlights his story, as he and his guests share their journey through life and the experiences that bond them together.”

Directed by Diego Peralta, Lado Oberto is comprised of 13 episodes; the final episode is scheduled to premiere March 6.

Ultra Macho is currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Macho’s programming, including tune-in dates and times, please visit ultramachotv.com and vemox.com.