Ultra Macho presents the Bulgarian Crime Series Infiltrados

West Palm Beach, FL– December 21, 2017 – To celebrate the New Year,Ultra Macho, Olympusat’s HD channel that features the best in Mexican wrestling, extreme sports, automobile series, and late-night adult programming, will feature network premiere of one of the most successful crime TV dramas in Eastern Europe,Infiltrados.

On January 1st,Ultra Machokick-starts the new year featuring the critically-acclaimedBulgarian crime series,Infiltrados. Weekdays at 10 p.m. EST, viewers will be introduced to a dynamic and complex story about a police officer who manages to infiltrate inside a dangerous organized crime organization.

Martin Hristov, a highly trained agent, is appointed to go undercover and gain the trust of the most powerful mobster in Bulgaria. His life-threatening mission,forcesto do unthinkable things in order climb the ranks of the mafia, trapping him in a world of crime, violence, corruption, and betrayal.

Created by Dimitar Mitovski and produced by Bulgarian National Television, the first season ofInfiltradosfeatures a talented and respected cast, including Ivaylo Zahariev, Irena Milayankova, and Zahari Baharov. The series’ success has earned it multiple internationalrecognitions, such as five nominations at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. Initially,Ultra Machowill air all 12 episodes of the first season; the final episode is scheduled to premiere on January 16th.

“We are excitedofhaving the opportunity to introduce our audience to such an acclaimed drama series.Infiltradoshas been notorious for its portrayal of sensitive topics and real-life issues, becoming a fan-favorite in multiple regions,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “We are confident that our viewers will enjoy the boldness and quality of this production, as we continue strengthening our programming lineup with ever more electrifying multicultural entertainment.”

Ultra Machois owned and operated by Olympusat, and it’s currently available on Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Macho’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultramachotv.comandvemox.com.