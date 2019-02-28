Ultra Macho Presents Action and Adventure in March

West Palm Beach, FL – February 28, 2019 – March is packed with action and adventure in Ultra Macho with the premiere of movies about aerial terrorism, the end of the world and a powerful ancient crystal. Also launching is the story of two Russian agents and their endless fight against crime, and a series centered on the lives of famous soccer players. The channel is the prime destination for HD Spanish content including films, series, Mexican wrestling, and extreme sports programming, each new release starting EST.

An all-star cast lands March 3 at 12:30 p.m. in Aproximación Final (Final Approach), the account of an ex FBI negotiator trying to stop terrorists that hide a bomb on a jumbo jet bound to Los Angeles. Starring Dean Cain of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Anthony Michael Hall of The Dead Zone and veteran actor Ernie Hudson, most recently in the series The Family Business.

The exciting world of professional soccer kicks off March 4 at 3:30 p.m. in the biographical series La Selección(The Selection), featuring the life and struggles of renown Colombian players such as Carlos Valderrama, Freddy Rincon and René Higuita.

A couple struggles to survive in a post-apocalyptic, plague-ridden world March 9 at 8:00 p.m. in Antídoto (Antidote), with Pete DiFolco, Kate Flanagan and Matthew Rauch. The action and adventure continue at 9:30 p.m. in Lockhart: Desencadenado (Unleashing the Talisman). A man's life is turned upside down when he inherits an ancient crystal that could solve the world’s energy crisis. Stars award-winning actor David A. Lockhart and costars Vanessa Angel from The King of New York with Christopher Walken.

A deadly storm causes global catastrophe in Categoría 7: El Fin del Mundo (The End of the World), premiering the 10 at 10:30 p.m. with Randy Quaid, Shannen Doherty and James Brolin. The month rounds up at the same time on the 17 with the four-part Russian series Dos Leyendas (Two Legends), where elite special agents fight crime and government corruption.

Ultra Macho is available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information, please visit ultramachotv.com and vemox.com.

