Ultra Macho Burns Rubber with Two New Series About Everything Cars

Ultra Macho, Olympusat’s HD channel featuring the best in travel, extreme sports, Mexican wrestling, cars, late-night adult shows, reality series, documentaries and other programming created to satisfy the taste of the Ultra Macho, announces the network premieres of two, eye-opening, entertaining shows guaranteed to take you for a ride in the fast lane.

What do Carl Benz, Ferry Porsche, Henry Ford, and Enzo Ferrari have in common? They all created some of the most iconic cars of the twentieth century—legends both on and off the race track. Ultra Macho is pleased to cater to the tastes of gearheads with two new series portraying legends of automotive history and people who influenced our love affair with the automobile.

Starting on August 06 at 6:30 p.m. ET, Motorheads features stories about automotive pioneers like Henry Ford who purportedly invented a motorized vehicle because he was tired of walking to work. Dubbed the Quadricycle, it had three horsepower, no brakes and could travel up to 20 mph on two cylinders.

Often known as the must-have toy of the rich and famous, the Lamborghini is one of the most sought-after luxury cars in the world. Developed by Ferruccio Lamborghini in a region of Italy known as “Terra di Motori”, an area where the factories of Ferrari, Maserati, and Ducati were already well established, Lamborghini set up shop and breathed life into one of the fastest sports cars in the world. Motorheads also features stories about legendary race car drivers and the vehicles that made them famous.

Then on August 06 at 7:00 p.m. ET, take a ride back in time to learn about how some of the world’s most legendary cars came into being on La Historia del Automovil. You’ll see history-making vehicles like the Citroen, Chevy Corvette and Porsche 911 share the stage with the utilitarian “people’s car” today known as the Volkswagen.

Ultra Macho is currently available on Hotwire Communications, FiOS by Verizon and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Macho’s programming, including tune-in dates and times, please visit: ultramachotv.com and VEMOX™.com.

