Ultra Luna Premieres the Home Decorating TV Show, Luz en Casa

West Palm Beach, FL – May 10, 2017 – Ultra Luna, the HD entertainment channel that features the most popular narconovelasand telenovelas, as well as captivating series catering to the Latina audience, announced the network premiere of Luz en Casa, a television show that teaches the viewer how to maintain and decorate their home on abudget.

Starting May 14, 2017, every Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m. EST, the Ultra Luna audience will be able to enjoy 4 episodes in a row of Luz en Casa. This home decorating television shows features fun, functional, stylish and low-cost decorating and remodeling advice from Mexican TV personality and designer Luz Blanchet. Every episode will showcase quick and easy tips to transform your home, garden and office space into a dream room.

“Home design and home decorating television shows are enjoying great popularity within the Hispanic community, which is why I’m confident that Luz en Casa is going to be a big success,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “The host works step by step with her audience, as she shares innovating ideas and techniques to better handle home improvement projects.”

Ultra Luna will feature 28 episodes of Luz en Casa throughout the months of May and June. The final episode is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Ultra Luna is owned and operated by Olympusat and it’s currently available on Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Luna’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultralunatv.com.