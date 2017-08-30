Ultra Kidz Welcomes Cultural Diversity with the Premiere of Mouk

West Palm Beach, FL– August 30, 2017 – Ultra Kidz, the first Spanish-language entertainment channel for kids in HD providing fun and educational programming from the U.S. and Latin America, announced the network premiere ofMouk, a fun and exciting animated short series designed to teach children about cultural awareness and diversity.

Starting September 4, 2017,everydayat 7:30 a.m. EST, Ultra Kidz will featureMouk, a French animated short series committed to wholesome entertainment. Produced by Millimages,Moukexposes preschoolers and kids to the world's cultural and geographical diversity through the travels and adventures of a friendly little bear and his friends. Each episode is set in a different country, focusing on key aspects of the local customs while it showcases notable events and unforgettable experiences.

“Ultra Kidz strives tomakinglearning an enjoyable experience, by offering educational programming for preschoolers and kids that’s positive and entertaining,” said Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “The joyous animations make it easier for kids to connect to each character and learn about multiculturality and the wonders of the world. This series carries an extremely constructive message; Mouk's interactions also encourage joy,respectand kindness, as well as enthusiasm for learning.”

Praised by the critics and the media,Moukwas written by Isabeau Merle and Louise Victoria, and directed by François Narboux. Ultra Kidz will feature 30-minute blockseverydayat 7:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. EST. The final episode is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

Ultra Kidz is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Kidz’ programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitultrakidztv.comandvemox.com.