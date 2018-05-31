Ultra Kidz Gets Decked with the Premiere of Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL

West Palm Beach, FL – May 31, 2018 – As part of its effort to provide its audience with top-rated content, Ultra Kidz, the first Spanish-language entertainment channel for kids in HD providing fun and educational programming from the U.S. and Latin America, announced the network premiere of the highly-acclaimed animated series Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL, one of the most popular spin-offs of the world-famous Yu-Gi Oh! franchise.

Every day at 5 p.m. EST starting Friday, June 1, Ultra Kidz will feature back-to-back episodes of Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL, the third installment of one of the most renowned anime and manga series on the planet. The story takes place in the near future, where the inhabitants of Heartland City enjoy competing in Augmented Reality Duels; a new kind of duel that causes monsters to erupt from buildings and fight each other. Yuma Tsukumo, an unskilled beginner who knows nothing but defeat, opens a sealed door releasing Astral, a mysterious entity from a parallel universe, and countless rays of light. Now, the Yuma and Astral must work together to regain Astral's lost memories- the mystical rays of light that escaped through the door.

“Since its inception, the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, whether it’s anime or manga, has amassed a loyal and passionate fanbase around the globe,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “The addition of Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL to Ultra Kidz’s fun and educational programming lineup gives us the opportunity to introduce this successful series to a whole new generation of Spanish-speaking fans.”

Based on Kazuki Takahashi’s Yu-Gi Oh! franchise, Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL is a es4K Media, Inc. production. The series features a star-pack creative team led by Kazuki Takahashi and Akihiro Tomonaga, as well as noteworthy writers and directors including Satoshi Kuwabara and Shin Yoshida. Ultra Kidz will feature all 146 episodes dubbed in Spanish. The final episode is scheduled to premiere on August 11.

Ultra Kidz is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Kidz’ programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultrakidztv.com and vemox.com.