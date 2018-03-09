Ultra Kidz to Premiere Two Italian Animated Series Filled with Magic, Mystery and Adventure

West Palm Beach, FL– March 9, 2018 – Ultra Kidz, the first Spanish-language entertainment channel for kids in HD providing fun and educational programming from around the world, announced the network premiere of two Italian animated series for kids specifically designed to encourage the development of problem-solving skills.

Starting Friday, March 16th,everydayat 3 p.m. EST, Ultra Kidz will feature a fun and educational episode ofSash://. Exploring interesting topics such as art, music, technology, and nature, the series follows the adventures of five friends who, thanks to a magical green stone, travel through theworldwideweb looking for adventure. Directed by Sergio Manfio,Sash://is a Gruppo Alcuni production. Ultra Kidz will feature 26 episodes dubbed into Spanish; the final episode is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, April 11th.

In addition, starting Friday, March 16th,everydayat 6 p.m. EST, the Ultra Kidz audience will be able to enjoy an episode ofPet Pals5, a fun series that promotes positive values such as friendship and teamwork. The story teaches children to work together using logic, while also encouraging a sense of adventure and discovery. Directed by Sergio Manfio,Pet Pals5is a Gruppo Alcuni production. Ultra Kidz will feature 52 episodes dubbed into Spanish; the final episode is scheduled to premiere on Monday, May 7th.

“Ultra Kidz’s programming is well-known for capturing the audience’s imagination, which is why we are pleased to announce the network premiere ofSash://andPet Pals5,both series feature stories that are educational and very entertaining,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “I’m confident that parents will take great pleasure in watching these animated series with their children.”

Ultra Kidz is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Kidz’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitandvemox.com.