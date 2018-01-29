Ultra Kidz to Premiere the Futuristic Animated Series, Mi Robot y Yo

West Palm Beach, FL– January 29, 2018 – Ultra Kidz, the first Spanish-language entertainment channel for kids in HD providing fun and educational programming from the U.S. and Latin America, announced the network premiere ofMi Robot y Yo, a fun and exciting animated series that follows the everyday life of a group of friends in a futuristic robotic school.

Starting Monday, February 5th,everydayat 4 p.m. EST, Ultra Kidz will feature the acclaimed French animated series,Mi Robot y Yo. The series portrays the story of Eugene, an imaginative and curious student who lives fantastic and incredible adventuresalonghis friend and his robot, C.H.I.P. Using his imagination, high-tech robotics and the infinite abilities of his robot CH.I.P., Eugene will manage to educate and entertain as he exposes preschoolers and kids to the world of technology.

“I’m confident thatMi Robot y Yois going to enjoy great success among the Ultra Kidz audience; the series offers an ideal combination of a well-written story and joyous animations,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Each episode is designed to help kids let go their imagination as they learn valuable lessons about friendship, hard work, and technology.”

Directed by Olivier Derynck, Mi Robot y Yois a Millimages and Synergy Media production. Ultra Kidz will feature 26, 30-minute episodes dubbed into Spanish; the final episode is scheduled to premiere on Friday, March 2nd.

Ultra Kidz is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Kidz’ programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitultrakidztv.comandvemox.com.