Ultra Kidz announces the premiere of Corneil & Bernie

West Palm Beach, FL – July 25, 2017 – Ultra Kidz, the first Spanish-language entertainment channel for kids in HD providing fun and educational programming from the U.S. and Latin America, announced the network premiere of Corneil & Bernie, a comical and entertaining animated series designed to make learning an enjoyable experience.

Starting August 1, 2017, everyday at 12 p.m. EST, Ultra Kidz will feature Corneil & Bernie. Also known as Watch My Chops, this 26-episode animated series follows the adventures of Corneil, a refined and sophisticated dog with an unbelievable ability, he can read, speak different languages and perform all kinds of exceptional activities; the only person who knows about his speaking capabilities is his dog sitter, Bernie. Despite all his talents, Corneil has only one desire in life: to live comfortably like a regular dog. However, hiding his extraordinary skills from humans, will prove to be harder than he thought it would be.

“I’m confident that Corneil & Bernie is going to be a success among our audience. The show is well-written and its animations are very appealing to children,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “The production team behind the creation of this series did a wonderful job showcasing an adventurous program that’s not only educational, but also entertaining.”

Corneil & Bernie is a French-British collaboration, produced Millimages. Ultra Kidz will feature all 30-minute episodes subtitled in Spanish. The final episode is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

Ultra Kidz is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Kidz’ programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitultrakidztv.com and vemox.com.