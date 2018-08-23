Ultra Film to Feature three critically-acclaimed films on August

Ultra Film, the HD movie network, designed for the Latino audience that showcases hit international movies starring well-known personalities from around the world, announced that throughout the month of August, it will feature the network premiere of three critically-acclaimed films from Russia, the United States, and Hong Kong, all dubbed into Spanish.

“To satisfy the network’s demanding audience, this month, starting August 24 Ultra Film will feature two movie premieres per week,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Each title that we have selected for this exciting movie lineup, portrays a gripping story that can easily connect with viewers regardless of their country of origin or preferred genre. As the year progresses, we’ll continue to grow our multicultural offering, adding more high-quality entertainment from around the world.”

The movies premiering this month are: El Espía, Confess, and Anochecer

Summaries:

El Espía

8/24/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Country: Russia

Director: Alexey Andrianov

Cast: Danila Kozlovsky, Fyodor Bondarchuk

Synopsis: In 1941, two KGB officers hunt for a German spy who has vital information about Hitler's invasion plans.

Confess

8/28/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Country: USA

Director: Stefan C. Schaefer

Cast: William Sadler, Paul Butler

Synopsis: With the help of an accomplice, a disillusioned ex-hacker uses his computer and skills to spy on CEOs, politicians and other members of the power elite.

Anochecer

8/31/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Country: Hong Kong

Director: Chow Hin Yeung

Cast: Nick Cheung, Simon Yam

Synopsis: An old but serious miscarriage of justice clouds a current police investigation looking into the death of a mutilated corpse.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Film’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultrafilmtv.com and vemox.com.