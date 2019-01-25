Ultra Film Starts February with Evil Imaginary Friends, Alien Cannibals, and Killer Spiders

West Palm Beach, FL – January 25, 2019 – Ultra Film kick-starts the first half of February with edge-of-your-seat suspense and science fiction featuring a not-so-friendly imaginary friend, bloodthirsty creatures from outer space and a secret solution that breeds aggressive and venomous spiders. Also featured this month is the tension-filled story of hypnosis that turns bad dreams into a real-life and terrifying nightmare. With these exciting launches, the network continues to expand its position as the number one HD channel directed to the Latino audience, each new movie premiering at 10 p.m. EST.

The fright-fest begins the 1 of the month with the premiere of Stevie (Falsa Amistad), where a barren couple adopts a little girl with a seemingly harmless imaginary friend that evolves into a malevolent paranormal presence. Directed by Bryan Goeres and starring Jordi Mollá of Riddick with Vin Diesel and co-starring Catherine McCormack from Braveheart with Mel Gibson.

An elite special forces unit faces multi-tentacled opposition February 5 in Arachnicide (Arácnicidio). When the soldiers are sent to Uganda to bust a vicious drug-growing ring, they discover that the criminals have a mysterious solution that produces horrific poisonous spiders. Stars Riccardo Serventi Longhi from the multi-award-winning Italian film Palermo Milan–One Way. Also starring voiceover veteran Mark Dodson, known for his work in Gremlins and Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

The last living humans crash-land on a strange world inhabited by flesh-eating aliens and post-apocalyptic beings February 8 in Survivor (Sobrevivientes), featuring Kevin Sorbo from the series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Danielle Chuchran of 2003’s The Cat in the Hat with Mike Meyers of Austin Powers fame. February 12 adds another dose of mystery and suspense in Patient Killer (Paciente Asesino), where a psychoanalyst uses hypnosis to help a tormented patient only to open a Pandora’s Box of unexpected and horrifying consequences. Directed by and starring Casper Van Dien of The Omega Code and costarring Richard Burgi of the series Desperate Housewives.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc. and is available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™. For more information, please visit ultrafilmtv.com.

Olympusat - Editorial Contact:

Jesús Piñango

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com