Ultra Film presents two female lead Canadian Thrillers movies

Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience, announced the network premiere of two Canadian thrillers brimming with drama, suspense and mystery – A Killer Upstairs and The Perfect Roommate.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST, Ultra Film will feature A Killer Upstairs, the captivating story of Sandra, a mother who is desperately trying to prove her son’s innocence after he becomes the primary suspect in a horrible murder. Despite that all evidence indicates that her son is guilty, she is not willing to let anything get in the way of her belief that he has been wrongfully accused, especially the man handling the investigation. Directed by Douglas Jackson, A Killer Upstairs is a Reel One Entertainment production starring Tracy Nelson, Christopher Jacot and Bruce Boxleitner.

The drama continues on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST with the network premiere of The Perfect Roommate. The story of Carrie Remington, a struggling waitress who's had a run of bad luck including a painful divorce. Nevertheless, her life seemed to be improving after she moved in with Ashley. However, everything takes a turn after her new roommate becomes increasingly suspicious of her motives and discovers a terrible secret. Directed by Curtis Crawford, The Perfect Roommate is a Reel One Entertainment production starring Boti Bliss, Ashley Leggat and William R. Moses.

“Ultra Film distinguishes itself for the quality and variety of its content. This month, we are presenting to our audience two compelling stories that promise to capture the viewer’s attention from beginning to end,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “We are proud to introduce our viewers to new talents from all over the globe and to support top-notch international cinema.”

Ultra Film is currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Film’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitultrafilmtv.com.