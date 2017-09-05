Ultra Film presents Four Top drama and suspense movies on September

West Palm Beach, FL – September 5, 2017 – Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience, announced the network premiere of four critically-acclaimed movies starring well-renowned Hollywood stars.

“Ultra Film continues to distinguish itself for its unrivaled programming lineup, which is why, we have put together a collection of films featuring award-winning talent,” said Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Renowned actors, such as Eric Roberts who has constantly been recognized for his incredible performances, and Cult movie stars, including Jason Mewes and Elizabeth Berkley, are some of the household names who star in this month’s premieres.”

This month, Ultra Film strengthens its offering adding four contemporary star-packed movies that range from rip-roaring action and comedy to gripping drama and suspense, to its programming lineup. The new premieres are Bitten (9/5/2017) starring Jason Mewes, Black Widow (9/12/2017) starring Elizabeth Berkley, Deadly Suspicion (9/19/2017) starring Marilu Henner and Emily Bergl, and Depth Charge (9/26/2017) starring Eric Roberts and Chris Warren Jr.

Bitten

September 5th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Harv Glazer

Cast: Jason Mewes, Erica Cox, Richard Fitzpatrick

Synopsis: A Canadian dark comedy about a lovelorn paramedic who rescued a woman left for dead after a violent assault. After she refused to go to the hospital, he took her to his apartment where he discovered that she was not an ordinary woman, but a vampire. Hoping to win her heart, he decided to help her feed, without realizing the dangers he was putting himself into.

Black Widow

September 12th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Armand Mastroianni

Cast: Elizabeth Berkley, Alicia Coppola, Randall Batinkoff

Synopsis: Starring 90’s teen idol, Elizabeth Berkley, Black Widow follow the story of a photo journalist who began to suspect that Olivia, her best friend’s new love interest, could be linked to several murders of wealthy men. After much digging, the photo journalist discovers that Olivia holds numerous identities, each one more dangerous than the other.

Deadly Suspicion

September 19th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: David Burton Morris

Cast: Marilu Henner, Emily Bergl, Matt Keeslar

Synopsis: Also known as The Governor's Wife, Deadly Suspicion follows the events after the horrible murder of the city governor. Ann, the widow, summons her son and his fiancé back to Santa Barbara. Ann and her daughter in law instantly clash over her obsession for complete control of her son. Meanwhile, a series of murders take place, all somehow connected to the deceased Governor.

Depth Charge

September 26th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Terrence O'Hara

Cast: Eric Roberts, Chris Warren Jr., Jason Gedrick

Synopsis: Starring Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts and former teen star Chris Warren Jr., Depth Charge tells the story of a group of mercenaries who managed to take control of a nuclear submarine to threat Washington D.C. and world and demand that Washington D.C does as they command.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Film’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitultrafilmtv.com and vemox.com.