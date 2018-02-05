Ultra Film presents Europeans Films on February

West Palm Beach, FL– February 5, 2018 – Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience, announced the network premiere of an exhilarating European movie every Tuesday throughout the whole month of February.

“Ultra Film is known for the quality and diversity of its programming, which iswhy,we are proud to introduce our audience to new critically-acclaimed productions from Romania and Italy, all dubbed into Spanish,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Each one of these films features incredible talent; I’m confident that movies such asAspirante Vedovo,starring the incredibly funny Fabio De Luigi and Luciana Littizzetto, will enjoy great success among our audience.”

The titles premiering every Tuesday on Ultra Filmare:Love Sick(2/6/2018),E Fuori Nevica(2/13/2018),Le Badanti(2/20/2018), andAspirante Vedovo(2/27/2018).

Love Sick

2/6 at 10 p.m. EST

Country: Romania

Director: Tudor Giurgiu

Cast: Maria Popistasu, Ioana Barbu

Synopsis: A complex story between Kiki and Alex, two women who are experiencing for the first time a strong physical attraction towards a person of their own gender. However, the sudden appearance of Kiki’s brother complicates all aspects of their relationship.

E Fuori Nevica

2/13 at 10 p.m. EST

Country: Italy

Director: Vicenzo Salemme

Cast: Vicenzo Solemme, Carlo Buccirosso

Synopsis: After the unfortunate death of their mother, Enzo e Stephano discover that to collect their inheritance, they have no other choice but to take guardianship of their autistic and schizophrenic brother, Cico.

Le Badanti

2/20 at 10 p.m. EST

Country: Italy

Director: Marco Pollini

Cast: Pino Ammendola, Anna Jimskaya

Synopsis: Tired of constant harassment, three women decide to turn their lives around and take a job at a nursing home. However, the nursing home is on the verge of bankruptcy. Now, the caregivers must come up with a plan to save their job and protect the elderly.

Aspirante Vedovo

2/27 at 10 p.m. EST

Country: Italy

Director: Massimo Venier

Cast: Fabio de Luigi, Luciana Littizzetto

Synopsis: The story of Alberto Nardi, a failed businessman whose only success has been to marry one of the richest women in Italy. However, Alberto feels miserable leading him to start plotting how to become a widower.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Film’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitultrafilmtv.comandvemox.com.