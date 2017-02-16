Ultra Film Premieres Two Superb Canadian Dramas

West Palm Beach, FL – February 16, 2017 – Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience, announces the network premiere of two thrilling dramas that promise to be captivating, highly entertaining and absolutely worth seeing.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST, Ultra Film will feature the Canadian movie, Mother of All Lies. This reverting film tells the story of Sara, a teenager who discovers that her birth mother is in prison for bank robbery and manslaughter. Naively, Sara helps her mother to get release and decides to spend the summer with her before leaving for college. But Sara soon finds herself in danger as her mother returns to her old lifestyle. Directed by Monika Mitchell and starring Francesca Eastwood, Jennifer Copping and Anna Galvin, Mother of All Lies, is a Pender Street Pictures 2 production.

The drama continues on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST, with the premiere of A Sister's Secret. Directed by Anthony Lefresne and starring Alexandra Paul, Cynthia Preston and Paul Whitney, this thrilling film tells the story of Rebecca Morrison, a young woman who’s fighting to save her father’s paper mill from bankruptcy. Her daunting task is made even more complicated when she realizes that the head of Human Resources at the mill, secretly blames her for her brother's suicide; her grudge against Rebecca leads to leads to betrayal, deception and murder. A Sister's Secret is an American Canadian collaboration, produced by Wind on the Bridge Productions.

“We are proud to present such a thoughtful collection of films that viewers might not find anywhere else,” said Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Ultra Film distinguishes itself for the quality of its movies; our goal is to introduce our audience to new talents and top-notch international cinema.”

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat, a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its 100+ SD and HD Spanish- and English-language television networks, and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Film’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitultrafilmtv.com.