Ultra Film premieres two Canadian thrillers brimming with drama and suspense

West Palm Beach, FL – June 28, 2017 – Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience, announced the network premiere of two Canadian thrillers brimming with drama, suspense and mystery – The Boy She Met Online and Stolen Dreams.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST, Ultra Film will feature The Boy She Met Online, a gripping story about a teenage girl who falls madly in love with a stranger she met on a social networking website. Hoping to keep her romance going, she kept it a secret from her mother. Unfortunately, her new boyfriend isn't who he claims to be. Starring Alexandra Paul, Tracy Spiridakos and Jon Cor, The Boy She Met Online is a Reel One Entertainment production written and directed by Curtis Crawford.

The drama continues Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST with the network premiere of Stolen Dreams. Also known as Are You My Daughter?, this psychological thriller follows the story of Laura Paddington, a heartbroken mother who suffered the abduction of her four-year-old daughter, Zoe. Seventeen years later, a young woman fits Zoe’s description. However, not everyone is convinced. Starring Brooke Langton, Mike Dopud and Peter Benson, Stolen Dreams is a Reel One Entertainment production directed by Jason Bourque.

“Ultra Film distinguishes itself for its variety of high-quality films dubbed into Spanish. We are proud to introduce our viewers to new talents from all over the globe, which is why we’ve put together a powerful collection of movies from Canada,” said Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “I’m confident that this films are going to be a success among our audience. Both titles promise to capture the viewer’s attention from beginning to end.”

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Film’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitultrafilmtv.com and vemox.com.