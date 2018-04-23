Ultra Film to Premiere the Canadian Thriller A Lover’s Revenge

West Palm Beach, FL – April 23, 2019 – Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience, announced the network premiere of the spine-tingling Canadian thriller A Lover’s Revenge, the story of a radio psychologist who faces terror after attempting to help a desperate listener to escape from an abusive relationship.

On April 24 at 10 p.m. EST, Ultra Film will feature A Lover’s Revenge, an intense nail-biter about a radio psychologist who always had an answer to her listeners’ most personal problems. When a woman trapped in a bad relationship follows Liz Manners’s advice and winds up dead in a tragic accident, her enraged ex-lover devotes his time and money to Manners' death, becoming an obsessive psychopath. Now, being trapped in a deadly chase with no place to hide, the radio host and her family are about to be silenced forever.



“As we continue to introduce our audience to more high-quality content from around the world, I am confident that A Lover’s Revenge will to enjoy great success. This film features a talented and well-known cast capable of delivering astonishing performances,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “The story brimming with drama and suspense portrays a radio psychologist will to do what’s best for her listeners and above all, will do anything necessary to survive.”

Directed by Douglas Jackson, A Lover’s Revenge is a S.V. Thrilling Movies 3 Inc. and Outrage Productions 6 Inc. coproduction starring a talented cast led by Alexandra Paul, William Moses and Gary Hudson.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Film’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultrafilmtv.comand vemox.com.